One of the most suggestive excursions in Lombardy is the crossing of Monte Orfano in Franciacorta.

Arranged like a wall running from north-west to south-east, geologically it protected Franciacorta for several hundred years, allowing its formation and evolution.

It extends for about 5 km long, with a maximum height of 452 m, occupying 535 hectares divided between the territories of the municipalities of Coccaglio, Cologne, Erbusco and Rovato.

Among the most relevant components naturalistic of this hill we find the outcrops of a characteristic rock formation made up of gravel and pebbles cemented by sandy material, which has taken the name of “conglomerate of Monte Orfano”.

Season: All the year

Departure: Rovato

I arrive: Mount Orphan

Estimated time: 3h 30′

Excursions in Lombardy, the crossing of Monte Orfano in Franciacorta

Il Mount Orphana small one hill of 452 m immersed in Franciacorta where I usually go for a run. Sun, rain or cold, there is no climatic condition that prevents me from going to my beloved mountain.

Monte Orfano is a fixed presence in my life, perhaps because I was born on its slopes, but this isolated hill has nothing to envy to other places.

The crossing of Monte Orfano is an easy hike with minimal elevation gain.

From the square we walk on the concrete road that goes up to the right. Following it, in about ten minutes’ walk we reach, after passing the ancient church of San Michele, to the sacred area and the Alpini refuge. We pass by one pool and from this we quickly descend to cross the road that goes up from Coccaglio. We walk along the latter for a short stretch and leave it to take a path on the right that climbs up to the nearby cross of Coccaglio (315 m).

Having reached the parking lot of the Trattoria Genuisì, the itinerary begins to climb again, skirting the adjoining vineyard; a little above we reach the Madonnina and from this we go up to the Croce di Erbusco (381 m). On the sides, the view offers a splendid view view over the plain and on the towns that rise at the base of Monte Orfano.

The ups and downs then descend through a grove of black pines and join the paved road up from Cologne. Continue along this road for a short stretch and, after passing a hunting lodge, we follow it for about 150 m. We then leave the road to take the path on the right that leads to the Croce di Cologne.

Just beyond the Cross, near the repeater, is Monte Orfano touches its maximum height (452 ​​m). After passing a short stretch through a chestnut wood, we reach the Croce di Zocco, the terminus of our crossing.

From the Cross the panorama extends in the direction of Monte Alto, del Lake Iseo, of Monte Guglielmo and a large portion of Franciacorta.



The paths of Monte Orfano

The paths of Monte Orfano are an excellent approach to outdoor life. Most are of low difficulty, and allow an immersion in nature just a few steps from the towns of Coccaglio, Cologne, Erbusco and Rovato, but also from the A4 and A35 motorways and from the railway connections of the Bergamo-Brescia and Milan-Verona lines.

On Monte Orfano they are present different courses of variable duration which allow the Monte to be a point of attraction both for those looking for the classic out-of-town trip and for those who want to try short but intense workouts.

All trails are mapped and reported by the CAI and in different areas you can find information panels that indicate the current position and the destinations to be reached.

Some paths of Monte Orfano can also be traveled by bicycle and mountain bike and connect with the areas of Franciacorta, Sebino, Parco dell’Oglio and the city of Brescia.



How to reach Monte Orfano in Franciacorta

The departure of the itinerary to discover Monte Orfano is from Rovato. You park at the foot of the hill or continue up via Santo Stefano until you reach the square of the Convento dell’Annunciata.

The Convento dell’Annunciata stands on a balcony overlooking the plain among the olive trees and vineyards that characterize this area and allows you to enjoy a fantastic panorama.

The center of Milan is far from Rovato about 1 hour by car. For those who don’t want to drive, these two cities are conveniently connected by the railway line.

[photo Davide Inverardi – Sportoutdoor24]

