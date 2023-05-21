Excursions in Switzerland on the paths of the Gran San Bernardo with dogs

Among the most beautiful excursions in Swiss there is the one to do on foot trails of the Gran San Bernardo accompanied dai dogs. Yes the Saint Bernard dogs, a unique experience: you walk on mountain paths starting from Colle San Bernardo, on the border with Italy, guided by the very famous and delicious dogs, which make the stroll Of mountain Still more exciting and suggestive.

If you are looking for ideas for walks suitable for children, this is perhaps it one of the most intense and authentic you can do in Europe.

AND facile to do and it’s easy reach the pass: from Milan it takes 2 hours and 45 minutes. Even for a day trip it is absolutely worth it.

Excursions in Switzerland, walking on the paths of the Gran San Bernardo accompanied by dogs

The walks in Swiss with St. Bernard dogs are made in the cradle of culture of this dog. Or on the Colle Gran San Bernardo, in the Canton of Valaiswhich marks the border between Italy and Switzerland. At 2469 meters of altitude.

From here, where several dogs live, they leave walks of about 2 hours on the paths that go around the Colle: the dogs are led by the kennel workers, who keep them on a leash and release them in certain areas to let them move freely.

After a while knowledge mutual you can try hold the dogs at leash and explore the mountain with them. We tried it in the middle of summer and it is an experience that puts you in deep communication with nature.



The St. Bernard dog and hiking in the mountains

The famous mountain rescue dog was born right here: pilgrims and medieval peasants left their dogs as a gift for hospitality and over the centuries the breed, molossers of Mesopotamian origin, has evolved up to today’s version, specimens that reach 80 kg and have the ability to sense human presence up to 5 meters under the snow. That’s why the St. Bernard has been the mountain rescue dog par excellence for centuries, with the first aid kits to help the injured.

They remember the deeds of Barrythe heroic dog that in the early 1800s saved 40 people from avalanches and other disasters. Now Barry means all race and foundation (Barrylandin Martigny) which has taken them over from the Hospice and raises them for social purposes.

Indeed, in recent times, these powerful and agile dogs they are no longer used for rescue (techniques have changed and a Saint Bernard would take up too much space in a helicopter) but they have found a new use: thanks to their affectionate and ductile nature they are employed in pet therapy, in support for autistic children, in accompanying them at the end of life.

And, indeed, for the walkswhich arouse the enthusiasm of those who try them.

How to book the walk with dogs on the Gran San Bernardo, and how much it costs

Excursions can be booked online through the Fondation Barry, which is based in the building Barryland in Martigny, where there is also a small museum dedicated to the dog and its history.

This is the official site.

Summer walks take place in July and August, from 10am to 2pm.

The number of participants is 10. Children aged 8 and over.

Prices: 49 Swiss francs for adults, 20 for children aged 8 to 20.

The ticket entitles you to visit the Hospice Museum.

In Martigny they can also be done 45-minute hikes in the woods with dogsat the price of 35 francs for adults and 15 for children (2-16 years).

Is it possible to go hiking with dogs on the Gran San Bernardo also in winter?

Yes, but not on the Col du Grand Saint Bernard. Here there is up to 25 meters of snow and the road is closed from October to June: you can only climb with skins and snowshoes. Walks take place at Champex Lac, at 1466 meters, near Martigny.

And going out with them in the snow is perhaps even more exciting.

How to get to the Gran San Bernardo

The best means is the car: you can get to Aosta and take the road state road 27 which goes up to the Colle. Or by skirting Lake Maggiore and then crossing it all State Road 9 from Brig at the Colle.

It is the same route that follows the train: Yes milan Central to Domodossola and up to Brig, then the local trains are used up to Martigny and finally the bus that goes up to the pass.

