“Executioner who quits”: controversy over the neo-fascist motto published on social media by swimming champion Thomas Ceccon. Then the apologies

Hangman who quits“: is the motto that appeared in a story about Instagram published by the Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccongold medal in the 50m butterfly and silver medal in the 4×100m freestyle relay and in the 100m backstroke, returning from World Cup of swimming in Japan. As it reports Openthe sentence has sparked a strong controversy in the world of swimming and beyond, triggering a series of comments under his profile that attacked him for the reference to the well-known neo-fascist slogan. “I used to follow him on Instagram, of course I stopped. We are surrounded” wrote one user, followed by another who commented as follows: “Thomas Ceccon new public enemy number one”.

See the big ones controversy unleashed, the athlete has subsequently taken the distance since its publication and, again with a story, he publicly apologized, implying that the phrase referred to his desire to return a swim in preparation of Olympic Games Paris 2024. “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding and I have something very important to clarify, assuming responsibility for my inexperience. I didn’t know the historical connotations of the sentence I wrote and I dissociate myself from any of its political and ideological meanings” wrote Ceccon in his second story.

