Source: Live it
Executives: The 76ers inquired about KD, but the Nets have a little disgust with the 76ers because of the Harden trade
Live it, November 14. According to Heavy reporter Sean Deveney, the 76ers are once again trying to bring in basketball star Durant, an executive said.
“There’s no question that the Sixers have inquired about Durant, they did it in the summer and will continue to do so,” the Eastern Conference executive said. The Nets feel like they’ve been forced to give up Harden all the time. The 76ers have cheated them once, and the Nets want to cheat them back, thinking, ‘Wait, we can talk about this KD trade.'”
