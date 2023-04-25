Exercises Snacks | Get fit in no time

They are called snack exercises, they have less to do with working out and more to do with keeping active throughout the dayand are a simple and effective way to add physical activity to our daily routine without having to go to the gym, put on technical clothing or use fitness equipment.

Snack exercises are real “snacks” of physical exercisestuff of a couple of minutes maximum to be seized when possible, brief moments of activity distributed throughout the day which can improve metabolic health, increase endurance and prevent some of the unwanted changes in our muscles that otherwise occur when we sit too long.

A very practical approach to physical activity, as demonstrated by a scientific research conducted by Dr. Daniel Moore of the University of Toronto in Canada.

According to the results collected by Dr. Moore, the physiological benefits of “physical activity snacks” they can rival those of much longer sessions of brisk walking or other traditional workouts. And they come in a variety of flavours, from stair climbers to office chair squats, without being intrusive.

How and when to do snack exercises

Fitness snacks can improve metabolic health, increase endurance and leg strength, and are beneficial for cardiorespiratory health. But to get the most out of snacking exercises, you need to understand where, when, how and why to insert snack breaks.

By definition, an exercise snack is a short sliver of exercise, usually lasting a minute or two, that is done often throughout the day. It’s a doable, well-tolerated, and time-efficient approach to exercise, and if portions are small, fitness snacks can be very powerful.

This is demonstrated by a 2019 study in which healthy college students rapidly climbed and descended three flights of stairs, three times a day – in the morning, at lunchtime and again in the late afternoon – almost every day for six weeks. For the rest they have not trained. However, after six weeks, they had gained a significant amount of aerobic capacity and leg strength.

The same researchers asked people to pedal stationary bikes in the laboratory for a single 10-minute session of intense interval training, or every couple of hours to pedal vigorously for about a minute of intervals: after the same 6 weeks the The groups’ fitness gains were nearly equal. So exercise snacks have been found to be as effective as a longer workout and traditional.

Snack exercises usually last from one to two minutes and take place often during the day, preferably every half hour, if possible: in this way they can be particularly effective in countering the evils of a sedentary lifestyle.

The problems of sedentary life

The problems of sedentary life would not even be mentioned. In fact, numerous studies have confirmed the fact that we should sit less. In a famous 2008 study, people who sat for hours on end developed blood sugar and cholesterol problems at much higher rates than those who got up often and moved around, regardless of physical activity at other times of the day or week.

More recently, researchers have discovered that the drawbacks of prolonged sitting can be so severe that they negate nearly all of the metabolic health benefits of a daily workout.

Here’s why then snack exercises can interrupt sitting time. In a 2022 study conducted by Moore, 12 healthy young men and women sat all day, with almost no interruptions other than bathroom breaks, monitoring their muscles’ use of protein. The study confirmed that sitting for a long time substantially reduces the ability of muscles to absorb and use amino acidsthe building blocks of proteins, from the bloodstream.

Without enough amino acids, muscles cannot repair and build effectively.

But when the same volunteers broke their sedentary lifestyle by walking for two minutes every half hour or by performing a short series of chair squats – getting up from the chair, standing on tiptoes to activate many leg muscles, falling back on the chair and repeating the movement 15 times – their muscles were better able to absorb and incorporate amino acids from the bloodstream than when they were sitting.

Exercises for fitness snacks

Given that almost any activity that gets you up and moving can be a fitness snackthen let’s see some examples of exercises that can be done during the day, in a couple of minutes, without the need to change shoes or clothing.

1. Take the stairs (whenever possible, avoiding escalators or elevators). In this regard, read also the 15 reasons why it is advisable to take the stairs

2. Squats on the chair (for example in the office, about every 30′). Here are 10 other gymnastic exercises to do with the chair.

3. Toe presses (Calf) whenever standing still (at the bus stop, during an informal meeting at the coffee machine, etc)

4. Brisk corridor walk (1′ / 2′ every 30′)

5. Push-ups at the desk (push-ups)

5. Chair leg extensions

6. Biceps with water bottle. There are also many other bottle exercises that you can do instead of weights.

7. Triceps push-ups (Dips) at the desk or sofa

8. Plank

Photo by THIS IS ZUN / cottonbro studio / Nicholas Fu

