Use of bottles instead of weights it’s a good way to exercise and keep fit at home. In this period of Coronavirus emergency it is difficult to train: obviously it is not possible to go to the gym, it is very often limited even to leave the house to run or walk, and often there is no space at home for bulky fitness equipment. So you have to ingenuity a bit and, in the absence of small home fitness tools like these (which in other situations would be easy and cheap to find) you can think of use plastic water bottles instead of dumbbells or weight plates. Of course the weight is not much (but you can also work for this) but it is still a good way to exercise in a small space putting some overload into both bodyweight strength exercises (like these) and a real cardio workout at home like the one suggested here.

Bottles instead of dumbbells for gymnastics: how to do it

To do gymnastics at home with some weight, 2 bottles are enough. They better be plasticin the event that they should get out of hand and fall to the ground and better that they are of such a size as to be able to grasp them firmly: those from 1 and a half liters of water are fine or 1 liter and 35 of some carbonated drinks. If they are too heavy, you can use half a liter or 0.75, and if you want something stronger you can use the 2 liter ones of some carbonated drinks or even brands of mineral water. 1 liter of water corresponds to 1 kg of weight (more or less, also considering plastic) and if you want to increase the load, you can think of using sand (if you can get some available during the Coronavirus lockdown). A little trick to make the exercises even more stimulating? Do not fill the bottle completely but let the liquid move inside it: as for the Fluiballs (here some exercises and how they work) the instability can make the training more effective.

Bottles instead of weights for gymnastics: what exercises to do

With bottles instead of weights for gymnastics you can do virtually all bodyweight exercises and virtually all exercises with weights for legs, arms and core, i.e. abs and back. In particular, you can start from the following exercises (which you can see in the gallery) and then find countless personal variations:

Abs: crunches

Dorsals: bridge

Lunges back and forth

Squat

Squats and arm extensions

Squat isometrici

Crosses

Deltoids

rematore

thrusts

Triceps

Credits photo: Business photo created by freepik – www.freepik.com

Abs with bottles: crunches

Any abs exercise can be done with bottles, obviously starting with simple crunches: if you do them in the gym holding a disc or a dumbbell, a bottle of water is enough at home and here you will find numerous variations on the theme of overloaded abs .

Back them with bottles: the inverted bridge

Whether it’s dynamic, with the pelvis rising and falling, or static, in isometric (as explained here) the reverse plank, or inverted bridge, is an excellent exercise for the abs to add a little overload

Lunges back and forth: in place or while walking

The ideal would be to do something similar to the farmer walki.e. lunge walking holding a bottle of water in each hand: if you have a corridor even a few meters long available, it can work, otherwise lunges on the spot are also fine (and here the difference between those forward is explained and those back), always holding a bottle of water in each hand to increase muscle stimulation

Squat with bottle instead of weights

The squat is the basis of every toning exercise, it’s perfect for the buttocks (as explained here), it’s excellent as a strength exercise even for runners (as explained here) and it’s also great for free body exercises, like Air Squats. But for something stronger you can grab a bottle in your hand, or something heavier (a case of water?) held close to your chest.

Squats and arm extensions

An excellent total body style variation of the squat: just grab a bottle in each hand, squat by bringing your hands close to your shoulders, and when you return to a standing position, extend your arms upwards. As a further variation you can start with your hands on the ground in the full squat position, pull the bottles to shoulder height as you straighten your legs, and finish with your arms extended overhead with your legs fully extended. And for something more explosive you can do the squat-jump and finish with a leap on the spot, always with your arms extended overhead (but watch out for the ceiling of the house!)

Isometric squats with the bottle

The very famous chair, that is, maintaining the half-squat position, perhaps with your back leaning against a wall of the house, and in the meantime keeping a bottle of water or more resting on your thighs. Easy and effective.

Crosses with water bottles

Virtually any bench press arm exercise (like these) can be done by gripping a water bottle in each hand. If anything, the problem is finding a bench and/or enough space. But with that out of the way, water bottle crosses are great exercises for your pectorals and shoulders.

Deltoid exercises with water bottles

Deltoid exercises with water bottles are perhaps the easiest to do at home. Just grab a bottle by the hand, stand up, and perform all the possible variations: from upward extensions to Butterfly-type abductions (90° elbow, join arms in front of the face and open laterally) and up to the Arnold Press, those made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

READ ALSO

Rower with water bottle

The water bottle row is also a very simple exercise to do at home: just grab the bottles one in each hand and pull them towards your chin. Or rest your hand and knee on a chair or bench and perform the classic bottle row with the other hand.

Pushing with water bottles

Ok, the pushes on the flat bench with water bottles will never be like those with the barbell, but it can also be done out of necessity: you can use a water box (but being very careful to grasp it well) or do them alternate with a couple of liters bottle in each hand.

Triceps with water bottles

Triceps exercises are also very easy to do by holding a water bottle in each hand. You can do them sitting in a chair or standing, and they’re great for your arms, shoulders, and core.

Advertising