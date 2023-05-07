Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates Shrimps

Jay Stansfield’s hat-trick sealed Morecambe’s relegation from League One as he led Exeter City to victory over the Shrimps at St James Park.
Cole Stockton replied soon after following a defensive error, but Stansfield blasted home left-footed from 10 yards after a Morecambe mistake to see Exeter retake the lead, before hitting a right-footed effort from 12 yards for an emotional third to end his time at St James Park in style.
Stockton scored a consolation goal in the last of 14 minutes of stoppage time.
Morecambe were relegated alongside Accrington and Milton Keynes Dons after Cambridge United’s win at Forest Green saw them survive.
Exeter ensured they did not register a club-record seventh successive league defeat as they ended their first season back in League One in 14th place.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Blackman
- 27Grounds
- 14Aimson
- 5HartridgeSubstituted forSweeneyat 35′minutesBooked at 77mins
- 12Key
- 8Collins
- 15ChaukeSubstituted forKiteat 62′minutesBooked at 83mins
- 41BorgesBooked at 72minsSubstituted forCapriceat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7MitchellSubstituted forKickedat 63′minutes
- 9StansfieldSubstituted forCoxat 74′minutes
- 10No oneSubstituted forScottat 87′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Kicked
- 16Kite
- 19Cox
- 21Coley
- 23Scott
- 26Sweeney
Morecambe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ripley
- 21CooneySubstituted forMayorat 55′minutesBooked at 81mins
- 16Beadle
- 5RawsonSubstituted forShawat 62′minutes
- 4Gibson
- 22AusterfieldSubstituted forSimeat 85′minutes
- 15WeirBooked at 79mins
- 7TaylorSubstituted forDelaneyat 44′minutes
- 8CrowleySubstituted forHunterat 55′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14GnahouaSubstituted forNiasseat 45′minutes
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10Hunter
- 12Smith
- 18Niasse
- 20Shaw
- 25Mayor
- 29Sime
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 7,386
Live Text
-
Match ends, Exeter City 3, Morecambe 2.
-
Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Morecambe 2.
-
Goal! Exeter City 3, Morecambe 2. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Mayor.
-
Attempt blocked. Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
-
Foul by Joshua Key (Exeter City).
-
Adam Mayor (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt missed. Harry Kite (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.
-
Attempt blocked. Joshua Key (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Scott.
-
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Mayor.
-
Attempt blocked. Ashley Hunter (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Mayor.
-
Foul by Sonny Cox (Exeter City).
-
Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.
-
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dynel Simeu with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
-
Ashley Hunter (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Jake Caprice (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Jake Caprice (Exeter City).
-
Oumar Niasse (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Attempt blocked. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Key.
-
Foul by James Scott (Exeter City).