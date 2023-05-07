Home » Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates Shrimps
Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates Shrimps

Jay Stansfield was lifted aloft by his teammates after becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the EFL this season

Jay Stansfield’s hat-trick sealed Morecambe’s relegation from League One as he led Exeter City to victory over the Shrimps at St James Park.

Cole Stockton replied soon after following a defensive error, but Stansfield blasted home left-footed from 10 yards after a Morecambe mistake to see Exeter retake the lead, before hitting a right-footed effort from 12 yards for an emotional third to end his time at St James Park in style.

Stockton scored a consolation goal in the last of 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Morecambe were relegated alongside Accrington and Milton Keynes Dons after Cambridge United’s win at Forest Green saw them survive.

Exeter ensured they did not register a club-record seventh successive league defeat as they ended their first season back in League One in 14th place.

More to follow.

Live Text

