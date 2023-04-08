The teammates of Jack Nowell, future Rochelais, defeated the Stormers quite easily, six tries to three. The franchise from Cape Town, playing lightheartedly, did not weigh very heavily in this quarter-final. After a whirling start to the game, the South Africans were quickly picked off by three tries. Joe Simmonds’ kicking game found full-back Tom Wyatt (13th), then winger Jack Nowell escaped low on a ruck, avoiding three defenders (22nd), before his alter-ego Olly Woodburn took advantage of ‘a long throw-in in the line-up towards Sean O’Brien to cut through the defense (30th).
At the break, the English had a comfortable lead (21-0) and they continued to insist in the center of the field through their third center line Sam Simmonds (46th, 28-0), before letting go of a little ballast and concede three tries (Damian Willemse in the 52nd, Suleiman Hartzenberg in the 61st, Marvin Orie in the 77th), the Stormers continuing to multiply the offensives. In the semi-finals, Exeter will face the winner of the last quarter-final of this Champions Cup which will oppose La Rochelle to Saracens, Sunday (4 p.m.) in Marcel-Deflandre. Their semi-final will be played either in Bordeaux (if La Rochelle succeeds) or in Bristol at the end of April.