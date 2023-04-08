At the break, the English had a comfortable lead (21-0) and they continued to insist in the center of the field through their third center line Sam Simmonds (46th, 28-0), before letting go of a little ballast and concede three tries (Damian Willemse in the 52nd, Suleiman Hartzenberg in the 61st, Marvin Orie in the 77th), the Stormers continuing to multiply the offensives. In the semi-finals, Exeter will face the winner of the last quarter-final of this Champions Cup which will oppose La Rochelle to Saracens, Sunday (4 p.m.) in Marcel-Deflandre. Their semi-final will be played either in Bordeaux (if La Rochelle succeeds) or in Bristol at the end of April.