Exhibition Series between LIDOM’s Cibaeñas Eagles and Tigers of the Licey Finalized for November at Citi Field

The organizers of a highly anticipated exhibition series between two top teams from the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (LIDOM) are finalizing the details for the event. The series, featuring the Cibaeñas Eagles and the Tigers of the Licey, is set to take place in November, a few days after the conclusion of the World Series.

Dr. Rafael Lantigua, one of the main organizers of the event, revealed that the preparations for the series are almost completed. He mentioned that the event will be officially launched during a press conference in the near future. Dr. Lantigua also stated that the organizers have reached a five-year agreement with LIDOM to host the event in the following years, with the possibility of inviting other teams from the league as well.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Lantigua shared that the 2023 series will be held at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, on November 10, 11, and 12. He further mentioned that negotiations are underway with the New York Yankees to potentially use the legendary Yankee Stadium for future editions of the event.

The total investment for organizing the 2023 series is estimated to be around six million dollars. Approximately 114,000 tickets will be available for sale, with prices ranging from 40 to 200 US dollars. Suite options will also be offered, primarily to Mets subscribers.

Moreover, each game of the series will be followed by a post-game concert. On Friday, September 10, Fernando Villalona and Héctor Acosta, known as “El Torito,” are set to perform. On Saturday, September 11, the popular singer Ozuna will take the stage, while the bachatero Luis Vargas and the Rosario Brothers will close the event on Sunday, September 12.

Dr. Lantigua clarified that negotiations with the artists are still ongoing, but they have already started discussions with their agents. The highly anticipated series is expected to attract a large audience and contribute to the promotion of Dominican baseball.

