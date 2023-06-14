expected strategic moves in the next offseason

After their big run up to the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat could be in a good position to upgrade their roster this coming offseason through a trade for a league star.

“They have several draft picks,” Brian Windhorst commented on his podcast after game five. “And they potentially have tradable contracts and I think they’re going to go stargazing. I don’t know if they will get it. I don’t know if things will go right. There are other teams interested. I’m not here to tell you who it is because they would echo me. But there are players who are keeping tabs and have a chance to do so, especially if the player says ‘Send me to Miami.’

For this offseason, Damian Lillard is considered the big star who could become available via trade. Another big name linked to the Heat is Joel Embiid, who could become a candidate for a trade depending on what happens with James Harden. Finally, Bradley Beal has been another trade target for the Heat in recent years.