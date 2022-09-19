The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from September 22 to October 1. According to the competition system, the 12 teams are divided into two groups, the top four teams in each group advance, and then the knockout rounds. The Chinese women’s basketball team is in the same group as Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United States. Can the Chinese girls surpass the sixth place in the previous two World Cups and compete in this competition? Entering the semi-finals, or even standing on the podium in the end? This is undoubtedly the biggest “watch” that Chinese fans pay attention to.



Ranked second? Number seven?

How old is the Chinese women’s basketball team?

Historically, the Chinese women’s basketball team participated in the Women’s Basketball World Championship (the predecessor of the Women’s Basketball World Cup) for the first time since 1983. During the nine trips to the World Championships, the girls of the Chinese women’s basketball team have stood on the podium twice: 1983 In 1994, the Chinese women’s basketball team won the runner-up in the World Championships, which is also the best result the Chinese women’s basketball team has achieved so far in the World Championships. In addition, in 2002 and 2014, the Chinese women’s basketball team won the sixth place in the World Championships, ranked 12th in 2006, and only ranked 13th in 2010. In 2018, the Women’s Basketball World Championship was officially renamed the Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Chinese women’s basketball team failed to reach the semi-finals and finally lost to the French team in qualifying, ranking sixth.



At last year’s Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese women’s basketball team won the fifth place under the recklessness of coach Xu Limin. Although it still failed to advance to the semi-finals, the team’s technical and tactical performance and the performance of several core players were still won by the outside world. And fans are sure. At the beginning of this year, the Chinese Basketball Association officially announced that Xu Limin would no longer serve as the head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team due to physical reasons. The female coach Zheng Wei, who had previously served as the assistant coach of the national team for a long time, led the team to the World Cup qualifying match in February this year as the acting head coach. The basketball girl won the World Cup tickets with a strong record of three victories, and at the same time handed in a beautiful answer sheet to the fans all over the country.



In mid-August of this year, FIBA ​​released the strength list of the 12 participating teams in the 2022 World Cup. In that list, the Chinese women’s basketball team ranked second only to the American women’s basketball team. The team was left behind. Then, in mid-September this year, FIBA ​​updated the comprehensive strength ranking of the women’s national basketball team. This time the top ten teams in the world are: the United States, Spain, Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, China, Japan, Turkey , Serbia, the Chinese women’s basketball team only ranked seventh.

In fact, in the two ranking lists both from FIBA, the reason why the ranking of the Chinese women’s basketball team has changed is mainly because the scoring rules for ranking statistics are different, but whether it is “the second place in the top 12 of the World Cup” “, or “the national team’s comprehensive ranking ranks seventh in the world and first in Asia”, all show that now this Chinese women’s basketball team has the strength and level to return to the world‘s top teams.



The knockout stage is a tough battle

Chinese women’s basketball still needs the word “spell”

In May of this year, 59-year-old Zheng Wei officially took over as the new head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team. This basketball player, who has been an assistant coach of the national team’s women’s basketball team since 2009, finally stepped into the foreground and became a Chinese basketball player. The rare female head coach of women’s basketball.



Zheng Wei

In order to prepare for the Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team conducted long-term training camps and training games this summer. The team began to focus on May 20. The first two months were mainly for recovery training and personal skills. At the beginning of August, the whole team went to Europe for training, and played warm-up matches with France, Belgium, Spain, Serbia and other powerhouses. Zheng Wei said frankly: “During the training period, the team exposed problems such as breaking pressure, many mistakes, and poor confrontation. We have been working hard to solve them. After all, the World Cup comes every four years, and every team will cherish this opportunity to compete.”



This time, Zheng Wei led the team to Sydney, and Zheng Wei assembled the strongest lineup available: Li Yueru and Han Xu, the “twin towers” who fought in the WNBA on the inside, and Li Menghe, who had good physical fitness and dared to fight, were on the front line. Huang Sijing of the World Cup qualifier MVP trophy. However, the backline of the Chinese team is still the biggest “soft underbelly”. In the previous warm-up match with the Serbian women’s basketball team, the three defenders of the Chinese team only scored 4 points in total, but there were as many as 17 mistakes. No wonder FIBA ​​women’s basketball expert Paul Nelson made it clear: “The Chinese team has a lot of talented players who have the opportunity to make an impact on the World Cup podium, but only if the defenders give enough support to the strikers and inside players. And help.” In Nielsen’s view, many of the world‘s strong women’s basketball teams are currently in the transition between old and new, and their overall strength has declined. This is an opportunity that the Chinese women’s basketball team should seize.



Having said that, for the girls of the Chinese team, this trip to Australia still needs the word “spelling” in the first place. In addition to the reasonable distribution of physical fitness for the intensive schedule, the first match with the South Korean team in the group stage and the European powerhouse Belgium Team games are very important. And after breaking into the knockout stage, it is even more difficult to face the situation that every game is a tough battle. If you are a little careless, you may not be able to achieve your goals. As for the goal of going to the Women’s Basketball World Cup this time, Li Yueru, the insider core of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said in an interview with the media: “I hope we can rank better than the previous one!” The implication is that we must at least rank No. 1. The ranking of five, and in the eyes of many Chinese fans, the most reasonable goal of the Chinese women’s basketball team is to reach the semi-finals and strive for an impact on the medal.



The specific schedule of the Chinese women’s basketball group stage is as follows (the following are all Beijing time):

September 22, 15:30 China vs South Korea

September 23 12:30 China vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

September 24th 12:30 China vs USA

September 26, 15:30 China vs Puerto Rico

September 27 11:30 China vs Belgium