Experience Speed and Passion in Haituo Valley: Winter Olympic Venues Turned into Year-round Thrilling Park

Experience Speed and Passion in Haituo Valley

Our reporter Li Yao

In midsummer, Haituo Valley is comfortable and pleasant. On the mountainside of the Yanqing Olympic Park, people ride alpine slides and feel the speed of the mountain, which is different from that in the snow season. As an important heritage of the Yanqing competition area of ​​the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, the Yanqing Olympic Park has received more than 300,000 tourists in the 14 months since its opening. Recently, the park has launched new projects such as “alpine toboggan” and “mirror of the sky”, realizing that the snow season and the non-snow season have their own highlights and are constantly exciting.

Winter Olympic venues turned into ice and snow parks for citizens

On the morning of July 28, a drizzle fell on the Haituo Mountains, and the forests all over the mountains became more and more verdant, and the Winter Olympic venues lay quietly in the mountains. Tourists took the cableway to reach the highest point of “Xuefeiyan” and had a glimpse of the scenery. “From the opening of the park on April 29, 2022 to the end of June 2023, the park has received more than 300,000 tourists.” said Chen Hongyan, deputy general manager of the National Alpine Ski Co., Ltd.

The Yanqing Olympic Park is located between the scenic Xiaohaituo Valley. It mainly includes two Winter Olympics competition venues – the National Alpine Skiing Center “Xuefeiyan”, the National Snowmobile and Sled Center “Xueyoulong”, and a non-competition venue – Yanqing Winter Olympic Village. After the closing of the Winter Olympics, on April 29, 2022, the park will officially open to the public. In the winter of 2022, the “Xuefeiyan” ski resort will welcome ski lovers to experience it for the first time. The ski resort not only has a public experience area for beginners, but also has the same type of difficult track as the Winter Olympics that senior enthusiasts like, as well as the longest snow track in Beijing with a one-way distance of 14.5 kilometers. Chen Hongyan said, “In the 2022-2023 snow season, the ‘Xuefeiyan’ ski resort has received more than 120,000 tourists, making it the first choice for tourists to come to the park.”

“Snow Youlong” is also a check-in place for ice and snow lovers. “Snow Dragon” undertakes the training task of the national team of snowmobile and sled, and opens the steel frame snowmobile track and training track experience project for tourists. Tourists experience speed and passion on the track like a dragon.

Cutting-edge outdoor projects are very popular

In the non-snow season, Aoyuan is also wonderful. A few days ago, the new outdoor sports project “alpine toboggan” in the park was very popular once it was launched, and the reservation was almost full every day.

On the section from the Competitive Distribution Plaza to the Racing Distribution Plaza on No. 2 Road, red, yellow and blue marks a winding sliding route with a total length of about 3,000 meters and an experience time of about 10 minutes. Visitors can start from a high point and slide freely without power Glide in a unique way and feel the speed. At the same time, the all-terrain motorcycle driving and all-terrain off-road vehicle experience projects have also been opened to the public, which can pass through some Winter Olympic tracks to attract tourists to experience.

Yesterday, in the departure area of ​​”Xuefeiyan”, the “Mirror of the Sky” photo check-in point was also officially opened. At the peak of Mount Haituo at an altitude of more than 2,100 meters, a huge “mirror” reflects the blue sky and white clouds, and stepping on it is like walking into the clouds. Today, taking the cableway from the foot of the mountain to the peak of more than 2,100 meters, tourists can overlook the Guanting Reservoir, overlook the mountain and forest venues, and take stunning movies at the highest “sky mirror” in Beijing.

In addition, this summer, the water sports project “Emerald Lake Paddle Board and Kayak” will also be open to the public at the pond at an altitude of 1,050 meters in the park.

Will continue to usher in international ice and snow competitions

As an internationally high-standard Winter Olympic competition venue, in the post-Winter Olympics period, “Xue Feiyan” and “Xue Youlong” continue to usher in international ice and snow events. In the 2023-2024 snow season, events have already settled down.

“From November 6 to 19, 2023, the International Snowmobile Federation Snowmobile and Steel Frame Snowmobile World Cup will be held at the National Snowmobile and Sled Center.” Liu Qianxun, deputy director of the Yanqing District Sports Bureau, introduced. Among them, November 6th to 12th is the international training week, and November 13th to 19th is the competition day. 381 domestic and foreign athletes and coaches are expected to participate. At the same time, the snowmobile sled and alpine skiing competitions of the 14th National Winter Games will also be held in “Xuefeiyan” and “Xueyoulong”.

The athletes eat and stay in the nearby Yanqing Winter Olympic Village. The Yanqing Winter Olympic Village was converted into a resort hotel after the games, with a total of 702 rooms, some of which retained all kinds of hardware and software facilities during the Winter Olympics, including the popular Winter Olympics smart bed, special Winter Olympics pillow, and Winter Olympics Photos of the champions, etc. At that time, the athletes will enjoy the same high-quality service as the Winter Olympics.

Right now, Yanqing District is making every effort to prepare for relevant events, including the signing of the event agreement, the establishment of the organizing committee, the issuance of invitation letters, and the employment of foreign experts.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

