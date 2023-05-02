Experience the trend of the Asian Games together, the sports and cultural life of Zhejiang residents is getting richer_Hangzhou Net

Original title: The sports and cultural life of residents in our province is getting richer and richer, come and experience the trend of the Asian Games together

“Go, watch the game!”

During the “May 1st” holiday, the popularity of travel in various places continued to rise. However, there are also many people who enrich their holiday life by watching or participating in a sports event.

In Zhejiang, taking advantage of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, a series of colorful sports competitions and sports activities for the benefit of the people have been “new”, which not only attracts foreign tourists, but also further enriches the holiday sports and cultural life of local residents. new options for .

A number of professional competitions started

This “May 1st” holiday, a number of national and international professional competitions have been held in various parts of the province.

Currently, the Chinese Super League is in full swing. On the evening of April 30th, the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center stadium shouted one after another. In the fourth round of the Chinese Super League, the Zhejiang team returned to their home court against the Chengdu Rongcheng team.

In the auditorium, fans waved flags and kept cheering for the teams they supported. Mr. Chen, who lives in Huzhou, told reporters: “I have supported the Zhejiang team for more than ten years. In the past, when there were games outside the province, I would go whenever I had time. This time, I competed at home, and it was just in time for the holiday, so I took my children with me. Let’s experience the atmosphere of the football game together.”

There are also many fans from outside the province. Xiao Zuo, a college student from Jiangsu, said: “Actually, several of our classmates made an appointment to go to Hangzhou together, and we will arrive on April 29. I am a football fan. I saw the Chinese Super League match in Huzhou on the evening of April 30, so I made a special trip to catch up.” Come watch.”

Also popular is the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championship, which will start on May 1. It not only brings together well-known swimmers such as Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, Ye Shiwen, Li Bingjie, Qin Haiyang, etc., but also the Asian Games venue Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center The first high-standard and high-level national event since the swimming pool was built has attracted the attention of many spectators. The reporter’s inquiry found that some price tickets for the final time period have been sold out.

On the morning of May 1, the reporter came to the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, and many people were already checking tickets at the entrance of the audience. “There are so many high-level swimmers gathered together to compete, and they can also experience the Asian Games venues first. It is a rare opportunity.” Ms. Chen, who lives in Binjiang District, Hangzhou, bought this time even from the swimming competition preliminaries to the finals from May 1st to 3rd. All the tickets, “I want to see it all at once during the holiday.”

Of course, sports events are much more than that. On the evening of May 1st, the match between Zhejiang East Sunshine Team and Liaoning Team in the semifinals of the Chinese Professional Basketball League started at the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium. As Zhejiang East Sunshine Team’s first home game in the semi-finals of this season, many fans said before the start of the game that they still failed to grab tickets with the alarm clock on, which shows the high enthusiasm.

From April 30th to May 3rd, the 5th Anniversary Ceremony of “The Fifth Identity” and the 6th Global Finals of Call of the Abyss were held at the Hangzhou E-sports Center in China. All 10,244 tickets for the competition were sold out in 2 minutes and 29 seconds after they were put on the shelves. . The event also allows audiences from all over the country to experience an immersive viewing experience in the country’s first professional e-sports venue that meets the standards of the Asian Games.

more people move

With the Hangzhou Asian Games getting closer and closer, while enjoying sports games, various Asian Games-themed sports activities at their doorstep have also made the holiday life of many sports lovers more exciting.

During the “May 1st” holiday, all kinds of sports venues in Zhejiang are very popular. Especially since mid-May last year, as the Asian Games competition venues and training venues have gradually “opened their doors” to the citizens of the province, Zhejiang’s wind of “beneficiating the stadium” and “benefiting the people” has become more and more enthusiastic.

On May 1, the Huanglong Sports Center will be open for free. At 7 o’clock in the morning, the reporter met several young people who came to play on the outdoor tennis court. “Holiday venue reservations are very popular, and you need to work hard.” A young man said.

The person in charge of the Huanglong Sports Center told reporters that during the daytime on May 1, the Provincial Sports Center for the Elderly, the Children’s Gymnasium (air-film gymnasium), and outdoor tennis courts are all open for free, but reservations are still required. On this day, 481 All the sessions have been booked out, and it was “empty in seconds” as soon as the appointment was opened.

Taking the Asian Games as a link, the “Smart Asian Games City Experience Group” sponsored by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and others set off from Hangzhou in the past two days, and took more than 20 Hangzhou citizens and foreign friends to Xiangshan to hold the Smart Asian Games One-stop “Asian Games City Cultural Experience” event. Together with the athletes of the Zhejiang Provincial Sailing Team who happened to be returning from training at sea, they carried out post-training activities such as pushing the boat, furling the sails, and cleaning the hull, and exchanged training experiences. Next, the experience group will also go to Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and other Asian Games hosting cities.

Various Asian Games-themed sports activities are also popular during this holiday season.

On April 28, a fun sports meeting was held in Xiaguan Town, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City. More than 70 “Asian Games Fans” organized a group to experience a special holiday of “beautiful scenery + Asian Games”. “Today’s fun sports meeting is very playable. When you are tired, you can go to the side to pick wild fruits and tea leaves. I hope there will be more activities like this combined with the beauty of the countryside in the future.” An aunt who participated in the competition said.

During the “May 1st” holiday, the residents’ sports meeting held by Shishan Community in Deqing attracted more than 100 residents to participate, which filled the sports atmosphere of the holiday. “While encouraging residents to exercise, we can also better create an atmosphere to welcome the Asian Games.” The relevant person in charge of the community told reporters.

Sports set up to attract customers

During the “May 1st” holiday, all parts of the province took advantage of the popularity of sports events to play the cultural tourism card.

On the first day of the holiday, the promotion and construction of the South Zhejiang Scenic Road and the “Lishui Mountain Road 1929” self-driving conference kicked off in Shangui Wetland Park, Suichang County. Off-road enthusiasts from all over the country gathered in Lishui to enjoy the dynamic feast of going to poetry and distant places, speed and passion.

This self-driving route connects the cultural tourism resources of 9 counties (cities, districts) in Lishui, including Longquan Zhuyang RV camping base, Suichang Xianxia Lake water sports base, Jinyun Yangshang paragliding base, Yunhe terraced fields, Qingtian There are 29 check-in points such as the window of coffee to meet the diversified needs of tourists for mountain leisure travel and vacation.

On April 30, the 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon started, and more than 5,000 runners from all over the country participated in the competition. This is the first time that Longyou has held a large-scale marathon event, and it is also the largest sports event with the largest number of participants so far held by Longyou.

Taking advantage of the opportunity of this competition, the organizers carefully planned around the layout of the competition, competition preparations, competition organization and other aspects-carried out a series of activities such as the “Longyou Flavor” food fair, Fengxiangzhou Music Festival; created a Hanfu running group, 8090 running Group and other special running groups. Runners can enjoy discounts when visiting well-known scenic spots such as Longyou Grottoes, Folk Houses, and Liuchun Lake during the May Day holiday. During the event, Longyou also distributed 10,000 food coupons for runners and volunteers to consume at the food festival.

“The passenger flow of key scenic spots reached the total number of people received during the May Day holiday last year, and the effect of the event is obvious.” Hang Yu, deputy director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Longyou County, introduced that next, the local area will continue to plan top-level events and polish them. Event IP, activate the event economy, and promote the deep integration of “culture + sports + tourism”.