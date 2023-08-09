experienced All Blacks, a diminished South Africa

The Rugby World Cup, held in France from September 8 to October 28, begins in just one month. And if the France team – which played (and lost) its first preparation match in Scotland, before returning the cover, Saturday August 12, against the same XV du Chardon (9 p.m., in Saint-Etienne) – does not will reveal his that on August 21 at 1 p.m., teams began to reveal their list of thirty-three players who will compete in the competition. Those who have not yet done so have until August 28 to announce their selection.

A New Zealand in renewed form

The All Blacks group for the World Cup selected by coach Ian Foster has – to date – 1,493 selections, an average of 45: it is the most experienced New Zealand team ever aligned in the Cup of the world. A whole country hopes to see its team confirm its renewed form and continue its series of invincibility (eleven games), in particular against France, in the opening match, on September 8 at the Stade de France (9 p.m.).

The New Zealanders will not be able to count on Brodie Retallick, who suffered a knee injury in their last game and was out for about six weeks. The second line was retained by Ian Foster, however, who hopes to use the 2014 World‘s Best Player later in the competition.

New Zealand before their match against Australia, in Dunedin, August 5, 2023. SANKA VIDANAGAMA / AFP

It will in any case be his last campaign in the black jersey, like many legends of this team. This is the case of the second line Sam Whitelock, or the back line players Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga or Aaron Smith, all leaving for a foreign championship (like other countries, New Zealand only selects players playing in the country).

Three South African executives injured

South Africa, deprived of three of its key players, will have to defend its title. Metronome striker Handré Pollard, author of 22 of 32 points in the victorious 2019 final against England, suffers from a calf. The center Lukhanyo Am, named in 2022 among the four best players in the world, is also on the flank. Warrior Lood de Jager is suffering from a chest infection and will not be able to play in France.

Presentation, in Johannesburg, on August 8, 2023, of the list of thirty-three Springboks selected for the World Cup. PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

The Springboks squad for the World Cup will, however, have many sure values, in particular the twirling winger Cheslin Kolbe, the scrum-half Faf de Klerk, the third line Pieter-Steph du Toit and especially the emblematic captain Siya Kolisi, who recovering from a knee injury.

A young team from Fiji

The Fijian coach, Simon Raiwalui, has retained an inexperienced team to compete in the World Cup: nine selections on average per player only. However, many players are used to playing together: the Fijian Drua, the new franchise of the Super Rugby championship based in Fiji, provides more than half of the players in the team.

While Ben Volavola (former Racing 92 player leaving for Agen), the team’s usual executive, is the absent surprise on this list, the players playing in France Levani Botia (La Rochelle), Josua Tuisova (Racing 92) and Semi Radradra (Lyon) will be part of the trip.

An England without great surprise

Unsurprisingly, the new coach of England, Steve Borthwick, takes “grognards” from the XV de la Rose like Joe Marler, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ben Youngs or Owen Farrell to compete in the World Cup.

Announcement of the England team list, at Twickenham Stadium (London), August 7, 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Missing are Alex Dombrandt, who is used to the third center line position, and center Henry Slade.

Argentinians with their “French”

The Argentinians will leave for the World Cup without two of their executives: three-quarters Santiago Cordero (a long-time Bordeaux player who will play in Ireland next season) and Matias Orlando.

As often, the Argentinians will leave with a good number of players playing in the French championship, such as the Toulousans Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares, the Perpignanese Jeronimo de la Fuente, the Clermontois Tomas Lavanini or the Rochelais Joel Sclavi.

Three former All Blacks retained by Samoa

Samoan coach Seilala Mapusua is taking advantage of the 2021 rule change allowing some players who have not played with their selection for three years to change teams. Samoa will therefore leave for the World Cup with three former All Blacks of Samoan origin: Lima Sopoaga, Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina. They will be accompanied by a former Australian, fly-half Christian Leali’ifano.

Saturday August 5

Samoa-Tonga 34-9New Zealand – Australia: 23-20Japan-Fiji 12-35



Scotland-France 25-21Wales-England 20-9Romania-USA 17-31Uruguay-Namibia 26-18Ireland-Italy 33-17Argentina-South Africa 13-24

Thursday August 10

Tonga-Canada, au Teufaiva Sport Stadium, à Nuku’alofa (2 hours)

Saturday August 12

Portugal – United States, at the Do Algar stadium, in Almancil in Portugal (2 hours)Georgia-Romania, at the Mikheïl-Meskhi stadium, in Tbilisi (16 hours)Chile-Namibia, at the German Becker stadium, in Temuco in Chile (23 hours)England-Wales, at Twickenham, in London (6:30 p.m.)France–Scotland, at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, in Saint-Etienne (on TF1, at 9:05 p.m.)

Tuesday August 15

Tonga-Canada, au Teufaiva Stadium, à Nuku’alofa (2 hours)

Saturday August 19

Georgia – United States, at the Mikheïl-Meskhi stadium, in Tbilisi (4 p.m.) Wales-South Africa, at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff (4:15 p.m.) Ireland-England, at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin ( 6:30 p.m.)Italy-Romania, at the Riviera delle Palme stadium, in San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy (6:30 p.m.)France–Fiji, at the Beaujoire stadium, in Nantes (on TF1, at 9:05 p.m.)

Friday August 25

New Zealand – South Africa, at Twickenham, in London (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday August 26

Spain-Argentina, at Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid (2 hours)England-Fiji, at Twickenham, London (4:15 p.m.)Scotland-Georgia, at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (6:30 p.m.)Italy-Japan, at Stadio Comunale di Monigo, in Treviso, Italy (6:30 p.m.) Ireland-Samoa, at the Jean-Dauger stadium, in Bayonne (8:45 p.m.)

Sunday August 27

France–Australia, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (on TF1, at 5.45 p.m.)

Sports Department (with AFP)

