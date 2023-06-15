Home » Experienced midfielder Milner left Liverpool after eight years and signed for Brighton
Experienced midfielder Milner left Liverpool after eight years and signed for Brighton

Experienced midfielder Milner left Liverpool after eight years and signed for Brighton

Milner’s contract at Liverpool expired after the season. In the jersey of the famous club, he scored 332 starts and won the Champions League, the Premier League, the English Cup and the League Cup. His experience should also help Brighton in the European Cups, which the team will play for the first time in its history after finishing sixth in the final table of the Premier League.

In the highest English competition, Milner made his debut in 2002 as a sixteen-year-old in his native Leeds, then played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and until 2015 for Manchester City. He has 619 games in the Premier League and is ahead of only Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632) in the history table. In the years 2009-2016, he scored 61 starts in the English national team.

