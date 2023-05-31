experiences to live this summer in the Stelvio National Park

The Bormio area holds three mythical passes not only for cyclists but for all those who want to spend the summer where the mountain is nature, outdoor activities, but also history and memory. Both are concentrated on the Stelvio, the Gavia and the Mortirolo some of the toughest climbs to do on a bikethe mythical ones of the great champions, which numerous itineraries that can be followed by the whole family, even with the little ones in tow comfortably accommodated in the e-bike trolleys. On foot you can also reach the surprising remains left on these peaks during the White War which, thanks to the “Beyond the traces of history” App, become an interactive historical memory to be discovered in six suggestive itineraries.

3 unique experiences to enjoy this summer in the Stelvio National Park

To experience unforgettable emotions in nature and discover the Stelvio National Park at a slow pace, the appointments with Enjoy Stelvio Valtellinathe special days of closure to motorized traffic of the Alpine passes.

Enjoy Stelvio Valtellina 2023: breathe nature deeply

For the summer of 2023, after the closure to the engines of the legendary Alpine passes that have made the history of cycling, there will be some new and unprecedented climbs throughout the province of Sondrio. Indeed, in addition to Stelvio, Gavia, Mortirolo and Cancano, the Forcola pass, the Spluga pass, the San Marco pass and Campo Moro will be passable by bicycle, or even on foot. With the Enjoy Stelvio Valtellina 2023, lovers of two wheels will be spoiled for choice, above all because, without vehicular traffic, they will be able to breathe nature deeply. From the more sporty cyclists, who want to try their hand at the feats of the Giro d’Italia champions, to families, who can choose itineraries that are also suitable for pedal-assisted bicycles equipped with trolleys for the little ones. To spend days dedicated to outdoor activities, completely immersed in nature, both for true two-wheeled athletes and Sunday cyclists, the watchwords are clean air and unspoiled nature!

Discover the Enjoy Stelvio Valtellina 2023 calendar

Stelvio Pass: 18 June – 2 September (Cima Coppi climb)

Gavia Pass: 3 June – 14 July – 3 September

Passo Mortirolo: 16 June – 15 July

Ascent to the Cancano lakes: 17 June – 21 July – 1 September

The epic passes for cyclists: Stelvio, Gavia and Mortirolo

The legendary passes of the Bormio area evoke heroic scenarios for cycling enthusiasts: here the champions performed the most legendary deeds of the Giro d’Italia!

The highest vehicular pass in Italy, the Stelvio Pass, with its 88 hairpin bends – 40 on the Valtellinese side and 48 on the South Tyrolean one – and with a 1,533 m difference in altitude from Bormio to the Pass, is considered a real “mecca” for cyclists and climbers. Theater of spectacular stages of the Giro d’Italia, it is a track that can be traveled entirely by racing bike. It is a climb of about 22 km, whose departure is set in Bormio (1,225 m), with an average gradient of more than 7% and a central section that reaches 13%. No less than 40 hairpin bends have to be negotiated to reach the pass at 2,758 m asl, where, even in summer, it is possible to find sleet and cold. An epic challenge with yourself to feel like real champions!

Il Gavia pass it can be reached along a narrow road, in some cases impervious, but with a unique charm. Traced in medieval times, it has been completely paved for a few years. It has been the scene of epic cycling images, with stages of the Giro under heavy snowfall and, when it opens in May, the roadside snow walls are impressive.

The road that from Mazzo di Valtellina reaches the Passo del Mortirolo on the Valtellina side, in just over 12 km, is one of the most prestigious climbs in Italy, made legendary by the feats of Marco Pantani. Its slopes are in some points really prohibitive reaching 19%. Recommended for really demanding athletes.

The events not to be missed for summer 2023 cycling lovers in Bormio

June 4th: 11th Granfondo Stelvio Santini

9 July: 38th Re Stelvio Mapei

22 July: Duomo – Stelvio

29 – 30 agosto: Haute Route Dolomites

2 September: 21st Cima Coppi Climb

Historical treks near the Stelvio and Gavia passes

The Stelvio National Park offers numerous sites that keep traces of the White War. These are kept in landscapes of spectacular beauty: the contrast between history, memory and nature is a unique opportunity to experience days capable of arousing strong emotions.

“White War” is defined the First World War fought at the highest altitudes. The first line developed over large sectors above 3,000 metres, where snow reigns supreme for long months. Numerous traces remain of that tragic period, in the form of roads, military mule tracks, trenches, artillery positions, etc. Many of these testimonies have been recovered from the Park, ed it is thus possible today, in an extraordinary natural setting, to get a clear idea of ​​how people lived – and fought – during the Great War on the mountains. With the App “Beyond the traces of history”, these places of memory are grouped into six thematic trails, within spectacular areas of the Stelvio National Park. Proceeding along the itineraries, in correspondence with the points of interest, a notification arrives on the mobile device and, automatically, the image of the map of the area appears, with the possibility of activating the audio description and seeing a series of historical and environmental images . Thanks to a technology available to everyone, and with zero impact on the landscape, it is now possible to encounter fragments of history and nature, grasp inconspicuous details and look around by taking a step back in time. Where the front used to be, the remains of trenches and military villages are still visible today.

