Expert with hard judgment! Borussia Dortmund is missing the “Mia san mia”

Felix Magath misses the “Mia san mia” at BVB. Youssoufa Moukoko continues to believe that Borussia Dortmund will become German champions. Stefan Effenberg criticizes the “catastrophic wrong decision” in Bochum. Felix Brych condemns hostilities against his referee colleague Sascha Stegemann. News and rumors about BVB can be found here.

© getty BVB, News: Felix Magath misses the “Mia san mia” at Dortmund For Felix Magath, Borussia Dortmund’s biggest problem is obvious: You can’t perform at your best under pressure. “They just don’t have that ‘mia san mia’,” explained the coach Sky90: “Even if they said blatantly last week, ‘We want to be champions’. That doesn’t come from within. They decided to set an example after they blew the points in Stuttgart.” Magath does not accept the referee debate as an excuse. “We’re talking about the missed penalty again. Of course it was a foul, but the team still had 90 minutes,” said the former Bayern coach.

© getty BVB, News: Youssoufa Moukoko still believes in the championship Youssoufa Moukoko still believes in winning the German championship despite the 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum and the resulting loss of the lead in the table. “It’s not over yet,” said the striker before Bayern’s victory over Hertha on BVB’s YouTube channel: “I still believe in it. We won’t let any opponent, any referee, any illness stop us . We believe in it, we are convinced of it. We will try everything to keep the pressure up.” In the end “it went silly for us. I think we accepted the fight. But unfortunately the football god was not on our side”. After the game, there was excitement mainly about the performance of the referee team, who had denied BVB a clear penalty. “If I say my opinion, then I’ll be banned,” said Moukoko: “In the end it’s a very clear penalty.” However, the game “should have been decided in the first half”. See also Was Julian Nagelsmann's lack of respect fatal?

© getty BVB, News: Stefan Effenberg criticizes “catastrophic wrong decision” The former professional Stefan Effenberg has in his column for Sport1 also commented on the penalty situation in the game between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund. “If a defender like Soares flies into a duel, then hits Dortmund and the ball doesn’t change direction, there must have been contact,” said the expert: “Sascha Stegemann, as a professional referee, has to see that!” Much worse, however, is “that he was left hanging by the video assistant, who can look at the pictures twice or three times”. Hamann gets support from former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer. “Robert Hartmann has to send his boss out and say: ‘Please take a look’,” he said Bild: “In that case it would have been a penalty and Edin Terzic was certainly not wrong with the yellow-red card either.” According to Effenberg, Adeyemi’s movement was only there “to open up with the left, to have a clear shot and to get away from his opponent, who obviously hits him from below”. The fact that the VAR did not intervene is “a catastrophic wrong decision” for Effenberg. That shouldn’t happen at this level.