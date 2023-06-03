Experts from all walks of life on the banks of the Qiantang River staged a “big trick”! “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China Skateboard Open kicks off_Hangzhou Net

Experts from all walks of life on the banks of the Qiantang River staged a “big trick”! “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China Skateboard Open kicks off

Skateboarding, as a representative of street culture, in recent years, more and more people understand this sport, and deeply love skateboarding. On June 3, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China Skateboard Open officially kicked off at the Skateboard Park of Qiantang Skating Center.

79 skaters from 16 teams across the country challenged their limits in the Qiantang Skating Center Skateboard Park, allowing the audience to see high-standard skateboarding competitions at their doorstep.

The event lasted for 4 days and produced 4 gold medals in total. The games staged on the first day were the women’s and men’s bowl games.

The bowl pool, as the name suggests, is like a bowl, the deepest part is about 3 meters, surrounded by circular bowl walls. Inside the bowl is a series of curvilinear “barriers” of varying heights and slopes. It is understood that bowl pools evolved from swimming pools at first, with deep pools and shallow pools, combined with some props in bowl pools to form a relatively complete competition venue.

Faced with novel and complex bowls and difficult action challenges, the skaters used the pinnacle of skateboarding technology to “play out” the skateboard and show the visual impact of skateboarding to the audience. Whenever the skaters make some actions such as grabbing boards and leaping over the volcano, the reporter can hear the cheers of the audience.

“I drove here from Yuhang early in the morning, and I was quite excited to see the skateboard bowling competition up close.” Xiao Wu, a citizen, is an Internet practitioner. He has two or three skateboards at home. In his free time on weekdays, Xiao Wu likes to skateboard in the square. “The contestants who participated in the competition in the morning, I think they are still quite young. As the first competition, they showed high-level skills and showed a calm side to participate in the competition. For the audience, this is very pleasant surprise.” Xiao Wu Said that the competition status of the contestants will be affected by the weather, the venue, etc., and an adaptation process is required in the early stage.

Skateboarding “enthusiast” Xiao Jin usually “swipes the streets” with his friends in some specific squares. He told reporters that he paid attention to the “Charm Hangzhou” Skateboard Open early on, and bought the first-day viewing ticket as soon as the ticket was issued. “We are usually amateur players. Today I have the opportunity to see the demeanor of the ‘Great God’ players, which has made me improve a lot. I will also come to see the official competitions of the Asian Games to see the skills of international players.”

Contestant Han Xiyin from the Jilin team is very satisfied with the experience of the Asian Games venues. “The competition venue is larger than the previous training venue, and the park is well built. I feel very happy to compete in a place with pleasant scenery.”

It is worth mentioning that after the 2023 “Charm of Hangzhou” Skateboard Open (Qiantang Station), the roller skating hall of Qiantang Roller Skating Center will launch the “Charm of Hangzhou” roller skating series on June 9, speed roller skating, freestyle roller skating, pattern Roller skating and other exciting competitions will be with you all.

Event extension:

The skateboard park is divided into two parts: street style and bowl pool. The street style has a variety of terrains, and various obstacles and props such as stairs, handrails, and benches are available to meet the needs of players to a greater extent. The deepest part of the bowl pool is about 3 meters, and it is surrounded by circular bowl walls with different heights and slopes. There are a series of complex curves, and the rich sliding routes provide players with more challenges and creativity.

Skateboard scoring rules: five judges will score the players based on the utilization rate of the props in the field, the difficulty of the movements, the success rate of the movements, and the style. Finally, remove the highest and lowest scores given by the five referees, and calculate the average of the remaining three scores.

The street competition is divided into two stages: qualifying round and final. In the qualifying stage, each team member has two rounds of competition, each with 45 seconds. The final stage adopts the “2+5” competition system. Athletes have two rounds of circuit opportunities, each round is limited to 45 seconds, and then complete five rounds of tricks (big tricks). Completing big tricks of different difficulties will get different points. If they are not completed , it is 0 points. After 7 rounds of competition, the sum of the 3 highest scores in the two rounds of routes and five rounds of big tricks (highest score of 1 route + highest score of 2 big tricks) will be used to rank.

The bowl game is divided into two stages: qualifying round and final. Each athlete in the qualifying round has two rounds of competition, each round is 45 seconds. If there is a mistake, the competition can continue until the end of the time. In the final stage, each athlete has three rounds of competition opportunities, each round is 45 seconds, and must start within 5 seconds of the start of the competition timing. The contestants will complete multiple actions during the skating process (the more difficult the competition, the higher the score). If you make a mistake, you will stop, and the round will end, but you will keep the action points before the mistake.