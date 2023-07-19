Experts Weigh in on Women’s World Cup Favorites and Latin American Teams’ Chances

Title: Women’s World Cup: Can Latin American Teams Challenge US Dominance?

Subtitle: Experts weigh in on the chances of Latin American teams in the upcoming Women’s World Cup held in New Zealand and Australia.

The upcoming Women’s World Cup, set to be held in New Zealand and Australia, is generating high expectations as one of the most competitive tournaments in history. Despite the United States‘ dominance, having won four titles in eight editions, recent defeats against European teams have given hope to their rivals.

Experts and statistics indicate that the United States, with their successful track record and winning mentality, are the favorites to defend their title. However, some experts argue that setbacks in recent results and a lack of star players in their squad could hinder their success.

According to data analysis company Gracenote, the United States has an 18% chance of winning the tournament, but their favoritism is not overwhelming. Germany and Sweden are considered their main rivals with an 11% chance each, while France, England, Spain, and Australia stand at 9% and 8% respectively.

The best Latin American team on the list is Brazil, with a 7% chance of winning. Despite undergoing a generational change, Brazil’s former star player Marta and a cohort of promising young players give them a fighting chance. With Swedish coach Pia Sundhage at the helm, expectations are high for Brazil’s performance in the tournament.

Latin American teams are aiming to break their respective glass ceilings in this World Cup. For Argentina, winning their first game is a significant goal. The team has undergone a transformation in terms of playstyle, adopting Argentina’s attacking identity. Colombia, aiming to replicate their success in the 2015 World Cup, will rely on skilled players like Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme.

Central American and Caribbean representatives, including Panama and Haiti in their first World Cup appearances, benefit from playing in a confederation where stronger teams like Canada and the United States raise the level of competition. Costa Rica’s presence in the tournament also demonstrates the region’s progress in women’s football.

While Gracenote statistics give Latin American teams less than 1% chance of becoming champions, the focus for these teams is on reaching their own milestones rather than competing for the title. The Women’s World Cup promises an exciting and fiercely contested tournament, showcasing the growth and development of women’s football around the world.

