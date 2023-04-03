Original title: Detailed explanation of the situation in the Western Conference: the 50th percentile is a hot potato. The Lakers have a chance. Zhan Huang is expected to fight Durant

On April 3, Beijing time, the Lakers returned to the seventh place in the Western Conference. Competitors Thunder, Timberwolves, Jazz and Mavericks all lost. After the Warriors lost to the Nuggets, the Lakers may face the Suns in the first round.

The Lakers faced the Rockets away and completed their revenge. The game entered garbage time early. James completed a triple-double and blasted 40 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks with thick eyebrows. After the Lakers won, the record was rewritten to 40 wins and 38 losses, and they continued to return to the seventh place in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves lost to the Trail Blazers, and their record was rewritten to 39 wins and 40 losses, 1.5 games behind the Lakers, ranking 9th, the Lone Ranger lost to the Eagles in overtime, 3.5 games behind the Lakers, and the Thunder lost to the Suns, behind the Lakers 2.5 wins, the Jazz lost to the Nets, 4 wins behind the Lakers.

At present, the probability of the Lakers advancing to the playoffs has soared to 86%. The Lakers have 4 games left, the Lone Ranger has 3 games left, and the Jazz has 4 games left. Although there is still a theoretical possibility of being out, the Lakers currently have a high probability of locking in the qualification for the play-offs. . Western fifth into hot potato After the Suns defeated the Thunder, the record was rewritten to 43 wins and 35 losses, further consolidating the fourth position in the West. With 4 games left, the Suns' fourth position can be said to be stable.

The biggest suspense now is that their opponents in the first round, the matchup between the Warriors and the Nuggets, will affect the fifth place in the West. The Nuggets continued to make big moves before the game, and Malone continued to truce Jokic to prepare for the playoffs. The opponent has lost its top star, and the Warriors are also optimistic about winning the away game. But in the second half, the Warriors were like two teams. After leading by 15 points in the first half, they fell behind by 11 points with 3 minutes and 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Warriors suffered a tragic reversal, ended their two-game winning streak, fell to sixth in the West, and the Clippers rose to fifth. The Lakers beat the Clippers for five With both the Grizzlies and the Kings losing, the Nuggets' No. 1 in the Western Conference can be said to be quite stable. The important thing is that the Warriors' loss gave the Lakers a chance to hit fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors' record was rewritten to 41 wins and 38 losses. If the Lakers beat the Jazz in the next game and the Clippers also win the decisive battle, then they will directly rush to the fifth. I have to sigh that the competition in the West is fierce and the plot changes so quickly. If the Lakers get fifth in the West, then James' first-round battle against Durant will also be exciting to think about.