　　Exploring the Universiade venues has “technology” and “hard work”

Looking forward, looking forward to, the Universiade is approaching! One month later, the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu will kick off.

Sports, like technology, must be people-oriented. Behind a wonderful, extraordinary and outstanding sports event, it is inseparable from the support of strong scientific and technological strength.

As the Universiade is about to open, Sichuan Daily’s all-media launch “Science and Technology Innovation Universiade Special” will show you the independent core technological support behind an international sports event and reveal the soft power of independent innovation behind the “black technology” of the Universiade. Why is it said that the Chengdu Universiade is a “robot mobilization”? How will self-driving buses and hundreds of smart stations “serve”? What unique skills are in the 13 newly-built venues, and what unique skills are hidden in the 36 renovated and upgraded venues… Here, you will see that technology makes the Universiade even more dazzling.

What aerospace technologies are incorporated into the Universiade Torch? How does a swimming pool that needs to change water frequently take off the hat of “big water user”? How the “re-employment” rainwater can save 3,000 tons of water for greening and maintenance within a year…Here, you will see how technology makes the Universiade greener.

Because of technology, the Universiade is more high-definition, closer, lower-carbon, more energy-saving, more legendary, and more beautiful; because of the Universiade, technology is more exciting, more dreamy, more excellent, more innovative, more inclusive and closer to the people.

We look forward to the light of this technology, while shining on the Universiade, it can also add color to our city and life.

□Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Wang Ruoye Gao Jinglan Zhen

For a major international event, venue design has always been a highlight. Stadiums are the main carrier of sports competitions and watching games, and also an important window to show the level of urban development. The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu has set up a total of 49 competition training venues, including 13 newly-built venues such as Dong’an Lake Sports Park and Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, and 36 original venues that have been renovated and upgraded. At that time, track and field, diving, archery, basketball, volleyball and other competitions will be staged in these venues.

At present, the Chengdu Universiade torch “Rong Huo” is being passed across the land of China. One month later, the flame will return to Chengdu to ignite the main torch tower next to the Dong’an Lake main stadium. As the Universiade is approaching, all media reporters from Sichuan Daily visited many venues and felt that technology is everywhere, and all of them are full of technology.

Lower-carbon green venues maximize energy conservation and environmental protection

Only 1.5 kilometers away from the Universiade Village, the Chengdu University Volleyball Stadium is the closest competition venue to the athletes’ living area. Among them, the newly built auxiliary hall is the warm-up training venue for athletes.

Looking up in the museum, there is a silver-gray glass light well with a size of 600 square meters in the depth and height. The sunlight shines into the light well and spreads evenly throughout the venue. How to achieve such a thorough lighting? “The secret lies in the glass.” Outside the auxiliary hall, the venue staff pointed to rows of sloping glass curtain walls and explained.

The glass curtain wall of the lighting well uses a new type of architectural profile glass. Because the cross section is U-shaped, it has higher mechanical strength than ordinary flat glass, and has ideal light transmission, good sound insulation, thermal insulation, and construction. easy. “U-shaped glass has high working strength and bending strength. It belongs to safety glass. The construction efficiency is 10 times faster than that of ordinary brick walls.” The staff said.

In addition, to make a set of U-shaped glass, the raw material comes from waste glass, which reduces waste pollution. Due to the beautiful appearance and good lighting, there is no need for extra decoration on the inner and outer walls, and no paint and coatings are used. “Compared with venues of the same size without glass lighting wells, 300-500 kWh can be saved in lighting power consumption every day.” The staff explained, “It is equivalent to the electricity consumption of an ordinary family of three for two to three months. “

In addition to improving the lighting efficiency of the first floor, the lighting well can also stabilize the building air pressure. “After turning on the air conditioner on the second floor of the ancillary hall, the air conditioner can no longer be used on the first floor, and the air flow runs through up and down, saving electricity.”

The volleyball court of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics is naturally energy-saving with some “small and economical” changes. During the Universiade, the venue will undertake about 20 games. This venue, which has been built for more than 20 years, has been transformed into a green venue that can “breathe” after a quiet change of interior.

“The internal renovation of the venue adopts green and environmentally friendly technical materials to maximize the use of natural ventilation and lighting.” Chen Cong, technical director of the volleyball stadium project, introduced.

Above the stadium seats, the four walls were refitted as automatic smoke exhaust windows. The 188 glass windows can be opened with one button. In addition to satisfying the smoke exhaust function in the event of a fire, it can also take into account natural lighting and ventilation. “When the window is opened, the angle is greater than 70°. On a hot summer day, air convection can be formed inside in one minute.” Chen Cong added, “The window can also be adjusted at multiple angles to ensure the best effect.”

Looking up at the ceiling of the venue, the reporter found that, unlike common venues, the top floor, which is more than 10 meters high, is criss-crossed with gray drum bags, and the air outlet holes are evenly distributed on the bags. “This is an air-conditioning duct.” Seeing the reporter’s doubts, Chen Cong explained that compared with the general air-conditioning galvanized duct, the bag duct does not need to be wrapped with an anti-condensation insulation layer, and it is extremely light in weight, only 290 grams per square meter , which is equivalent to one fortieth of the general metal galvanized air duct, and the bearing load on the structure can be ignored. Moreover, the air duct is a flexible fabric, which can not only eliminate the sound in the air duct, but also absorb other noises.

The seemingly ordinary cloth bag duct actually works very well. On the one hand, due to the material and design characteristics, only 150 Pa of static pressure is needed to meet the air supply demand during use, and the resistance along the way is also negligible, which greatly reduces the cost of air conditioning operation. On the other hand, compared with the galvanized air duct, the construction cost and time are also greatly shortened, the cost is saved by 40%, and the construction time is saved for half a month. According to the principle of “green, frugal and necessary”, all the venues of the Chengdu Universiade have low-carbon coups. Dong’an Lake Sports Park and other new venues make full use of new building technologies, renewable energy, green building materials and other technical means to create green and low-carbon demonstration buildings.

Chengdu University Volleyball Stadium and other existing venues have been renovated, but they have not done “major surgery” with extensive excavation. Instead, they have made full use of the opportunity of the Universiade to optimize natural ventilation and lighting, and install cloth bag air ducts, which can reduce the temperature by 10°C in summer. The above spray cooling system, etc., use the “small and economical” method to realize the maximum effect of low carbon, energy saving and environmental protection in the venue.

Creative and wonderful venues allow the audience to have a better viewing experience

Common stadiums are elliptical. Have you ever seen a circular stadium?

As the venue for the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park is a perfect circular stadium that is rare in the world. From a distance, the stadium by Dong’an Lake looks like a silver flying saucer that is about to set sail, full of futuristic and technological sense.

“According to the terrain, the venue is high in the north and south, and low in the east and west. The east and west stands are innovatively added, and the north-south landscape axis is opened.” Xiao Xiong, chief engineer of the stadium project of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, introduced that this not only ensures a complete “stand bowl” “The outline ensures the north-south transparency of the stadium to the greatest extent, opens up the sight corridor between the inside and outside of the natural environment, and realizes the design vision that the audience can see the snow-capped mountains and Dong’an Lake in the stadium.

Looking down from the sky, the sun god bird representing the symbol of ancient Shu culture is perched on the top of the venue. This giant pattern with a width of about 46 meters and a total area of ​​about 27,000 square meters is composed of 12,540 pieces of colored glaze glass, which is equivalent to magnifying the original gold decoration pattern by nearly 2.7 million times, and it is currently the largest in the world. sun bird pattern.

The bright spot of construction is also the difficulty of construction. “This is the first stadium in China to use glass on the top, which has better sound insulation and water leakage prevention effects.” Xiao Xiong said that these glazed glasses are the results of technological innovation and technological research, and require high processing precision. . Each piece has a different pattern, and has its own “identity QR code”, and the processing size, installation axis position and installation node can be known at a glance.

Starting from the perfectly circular main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, heading north all the way, at the Fenghuang Interchange, there is a semicircular theater – this is the main stadium of Chengdu Open-air Music Park, where the closing ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade will be held. Overlooked from the bridge, the park looks like a phoenix fluttering its wings. The main venue in the southwest corner stands upright, like the head of a phoenix. This is also the world‘s largest panoramic half-open-air, half-indoor double-sided theater. The so-called double-sided theater means that the theater has two different viewing angles. Surrounding the main stage, one side is an indoor grandstand, which can accommodate 5,000 spectators; the other is open to the grass slope viewing area, which can accommodate 40,000 spectators. “Three sides are closed and one side is open. Therefore, the front and back of this 3,000-ton theater cannot have any load-bearing structures.” said Lv Xingjian, project leader of Chengdu Open-air Music Park of China Metallurgical Metallurgy Group Co., Ltd.

How to achieve double-sided theater? The main stage breaks through the traditional thinking that general buildings must have three support points to stand firm, and boldly adopts the innovative design of double-slanted arch-supported hyperbolic parabolic cable-net structure. In layman’s terms, it is two steel arches with a span of 180 meters as the “backbone”, like two rainbows volleying on the stage, and finally gradually approaching on both sides, meeting on the ground, like two stilts on the left and right. on the ground. “This is an innovation in the history of steel structure construction, and it is the first time that related designs and technologies have been used in China.” Lu Xingjian said that the main stage covers almost all structural forms of steel structure construction, comparable to a small steel structure museum. Looking up at the curtain wall of the main stage, the “Phoenix” feather texture is vivid. This kind of facade effect with smooth curves, clear texture and rich light and shadow is inseparable from the role of 1734 non-coplanar special-shaped rectangular pyramidal aluminum panels. “The aluminum plates need to be manually connected by welds. The total welds are more than 9,000 meters, which is equivalent to the distance from the main stage to Tianfu Square.” Lu Xingjian said.

In the construction of Universiade venues, there are many cases of large and small technological innovations. By gnawing at the “hard bones”, innovating construction technology, and analyzing and demonstrating key steps, the builders have enabled the use of many domestically produced new technologies and new materials, solved the difficulties in venue construction, and realized the landing from design drawings to real scenes. Let the audience get a better viewing experience.

Smart venues that can think, all-round, full-service, and whole-process monitoring

On the morning of June 19, the reporter came to the Jianyang Cultural and Sports Center, the venue for diving, judo and other events of the Universiade, and happened to encounter an emergency drill of the fire protection system. The reporter noticed that the lights on the emergency passageway and the ground kept flashing. “This is the optimal evacuation route automatically generated by the system.” Tan Xiping, the on-site technical director of China Huaxi Enterprise Co., Ltd., explained that this moving line is “directed” by the “fire brain” according to different alarm points. 2690 sets The emergency lighting system is automatically generated. If there is an emergency, just follow the direction of the indicator light, and you can quickly reach the safe zone.

Not only has the “Fire Brain” installed, Jianyang Culture and Sports Center also has “Energy Brain” and “Lighting Brain”. The former is an efficient energy management system that can automatically read the data of 76 water meters and 196 electric meters, which can help buildings save up to 25% of energy; Time and partition intelligent control.

“Three ‘brains’ control the venue with a total construction area of ​​150,000 square meters, and the control room only needs 6 staff members to be on duty daily.” Wu Junliang, a staff member of Jianyang Culture and Sports Center, introduced.

The Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in the north of Chengdu will host the Universiade basketball competition. Before visiting the venues, the reporter first came to Chengdu Guheyun Technology Co., Ltd. located in Chengdu Tianfu Xingu to experience the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in the digital world.

In the office, the R&D personnel are using the 3D simulation model of the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park to analyze the operating status of the construction equipment. The construction of this model relies on a set of 3D simulation models with digital twins as the core technology, so that the building structure of the venue and the location of various facilities and equipment can be completely and accurately restored in the digital space.

“With the help of the 3D simulation model, the centralized operation and maintenance management of the venue construction equipment in the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park can be carried out in real time, dynamically and visually, and the efficiency of venue operation and maintenance can be improved. It is like building a thinking intelligent brain for the venue. ” Yang Jingtao, deputy general manager of Chengdu Guheyun Technology Co., Ltd., introduced while clicking the data corresponding to the location of each device with the mouse.

At present, the platform has been connected to more than 30 subsystems such as lighting, security, access control, conference, and parking lot, breaking through the data barriers of each system. Through intelligent management and control, energy consumption can be reduced by about 15%, and equipment operation efficiency can be increased by about 20%. With the continuous accumulation of usage data, automatic warnings such as water supply and drainage, power supply and distribution systems will be “trained” to become more and more accurate, and venues will become more “smart”.

“Wisdom” is the keyword of the Universiade venues. In the high-tech sports center that undertakes table tennis and badminton events, there are not only table tennis coach robots, but also fingerprint recognition smart lockers. The UESTC basketball stadium has enabled the vector biological intelligence monitoring system, which can quickly and timely grasp the occurrence of harmful organisms, and make up for the risk of missed reports caused by the lack of differentiation in time and ability of human monitoring. The reporter learned that through the preparation of the Universiade, Chengdu has carried out intelligent transformation of 22 venues with good infrastructure conditions and high sports popularity. “(venue management subsystem) and N supporting functions realize all-round perception of venue operation, full-service supervision of venue services, and controllable whole process of event guarantee, which can not only meet the requirements of serving events during the Universiade, but also provide continuous service after the event. operate. (Sichuan Daily)

