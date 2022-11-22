THEY VIGEVANO

The Gazzada Schianno taboo is not debunked this time either and Expo Inox Vigevano suffers its first away defeat of the season in Varese on a day of unexpected results, starting with the home defeat of the leaders Saronno with Milanotre and that of Marnate at home with Opera. Gazzada uncorked the classic evening in which he would have made a basket even shooting from the sofa and the figures prove it, with 34 points scored in the first quarter and 61 in the middle of the game, above all with 44% from three points, 50% from two and the 47% overall from the field. However, it was in the rebounds that the match was most unbalanced with 45 rebounds from Varese against 34 from the team coached by coach Alfonso Zanellati, an understandable quote from the very limited rotations that the expert coach from Vigevano can have at his disposal in a decimated long line by the continued absences due to injury of Muzio and Lonati. Gazzada, then, with an unforgettable evening at shooting, immediately channeled the challenge in his favor.

Comeback close

«In the first quarter, Gazzada essentially scored everything he shot, but his percentages didn’t drop in the second quarter either», comments the ducal manager Max Werlich, summarizing truly unusual figures. In fact, Expo Inox found itself down by 20 in the middle of the race, having collected 61; then in the second part of the challenge, much more balanced and always of a high level, the gap narrowed with Kordis and his companions who scored 50, touching the sensational reopening of the match in a last fraction in which Gazzada finally returned to clay at level offensive and the Expo Inox, with pride, a run of the last quarter of 13-24 and not a little regret about some unfortunate conclusions from the arc, really came close to what would have been a sensational comeback to say the least. —

Fabio Babetto