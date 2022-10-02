VIGEVANO

The second day in the Red group of men’s basketball series C Gold proposes a very classic of this tournament by opposing today at 18.30 at the sports hall in Basiglio the Milanotre Basket at the Expo Inox Now Academy Vigevano (referees Lorenzo Orlandi of Broni and Andrea Vailati of Spio d ‘Adda). Precisely on this parquet, in the second round of the first phase of last season, the Expo Inox, at the time under the aegis of the Battaglia Mortara, the path of the subsequent tournament phase became complicated, losing in extra time a match in which it had even spread. before undergoing an incredible comeback from the hosts.

In general, the challenges between these two clubs have never been trivial, always very tight and with an overall balance slightly favorable to the Milanese from the point of view of successes. From this race, Alfonso Zanellati, coach of Expo Inox, expects a more precise view of the potential and aptitudes of his team which, like Milanotre, won the debut match. However, against Settimo, his boys followed up with a terrific first quarter, a subsequent phase of the race that was sometimes confused and risked compromising a success that, at the start, seemed within easy reach. With the current formula in the tournament reform year, only winning is counted and even more so for Expo Inox, which is then awaited by two interesting consecutive home matches with Cusano and Gorgonzola.

Group Red (2nd day). Today (6.30 pm) Milanotre Basket-Expo Inox NBA Vigevano, Advanta Consulting Marnatese-Professional Link Cermenate; (9 pm) Coelsanus Basket 7 Lakes Gazzada Schianno-Libertas Cernusco. Tomorrow (5.45 pm) Csc Cusano Milanino-Delta Line Opera; (6 pm) Invalves Nervianese-Robur Saronno, Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola-Conforama Italia Varese Academy; (6.30 pm) Nuovenergie Settimo Basket-Pallacanestro Lissone. Classification: Milanotre, Cermenate, Robur Saronno, Libertas Cernusco, Expo Inox, Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola, Advanta Consulting Marnatese 2 points; Basketball Lissone, Delta Line Opera, Nuovenergie Settimo Basket, Invalves Nervianese, Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi Gazzada Schianno, Csc Cusano Milanino, Conforama Italia Varese Academy 0. –

Fabio Babetto