PARONA

The first seasonal defeat of the Expo Inox Now Academy, matured at home with Gorgonzola, is a difficult game to explain. Looking at the score one would think that coach Alfonso Zanellati’s team defended badly, but two thirds of the Milanese’s over ninety points come from about twenty triples thrown with a percentage well above 50% with sequences in certain sections bordering on the unreal. The faults of Expo Inox, lacking in the circumstance of Muzio and also of Lonati, both struggling with long-term care injuries, was, if anything, to start running accepting the “run-and-gun” of the guests who happened to do basket almost always. For Zanellati’s men, on the other hand, the shot from outside entered with much lower frequencies and percentages and, at a certain point, the Expo Inox, in the presence of the others who ran and scored in bursts, trying to respond by denting irons and crystals, is he seemed like that player who keeps losing in roulette, but insists that, sooner or later, his number will come out. The problem is that it often happens that that number comes when our player has already mortgaged his underwear too.

coup de grace in the third quarter

And then, very calmly, it is better to congratulate Gorgonzola, his performance of great substance, rhythm, even depth of the bench. So, in the first quarter, only Valeiras Creus, Kordis and Billi go to the Expo Inox with a basket, responding to the overwhelming samba of the opponents (24-27 at the first stop). The music does not change in the second set, under 24-31, coach Alfonso Zanellati tries the area that is sunk by four triples in a row (33-43), then returns to man and in the final Billi and Andrea Facchi reduce (46-51) , while the bulk of the turnover is of Valeiras Creus and Kordis. Gorgonzola gives the coup de grace in the third quarter despite Zanellati trying them all in defense. Increasing benefits for guests until 56-78 just before the last stop. The final partial does not differ from the plot of the game. In the final Billi deceives the audience a bit with two triples and a 2 + 1 up to 81-90 less than two minutes from the end, but it’s too late. –

Fabio Babetto