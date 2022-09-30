Original title: Expose thick eyebrows to become the new leader of the Lakers!James expects him to carry the heavy responsibility, Hamm warns the team to pay close attention to defense

On September 30, Beijing time, according to NBA reporter Chris Hayes, Anthony Davis has become the new leader of the Lakers. Davis himself revealed that before the start of the new season, James had told himself to take over the leadership of the Lakers. The Lakers posted training photos of the Big Three, with thick eyebrows wearing slippers, Zhan Huang wearing socks, and Westbrook wearing sneakers.

“I’m so excited, I get goosebumps just thinking about this season,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to having a healthy season and doing what I know we can do.”

Last season, Davis played only 40 games due to injury, and the Lakers didn’t make the playoffs. The 29-year-old power forward said his mission is to help the team have a rebound year.

“Going into this summer, I’m focused on strengthening my body, I have to do everything I can on the court to get everyone in the best possible shape and I’m ready.”

Lakers new coach Hamm plans to make Davis the team’s first offensive option, which can also maximize the pressure on James, who is about to enter his 20th season of his career.

Davis said the 37-year-old James has always supported himself to take over the leadership of the Lakers, while other teammates have also expressed their willingness to obey Davis’ leadership. As the core force on both ends of the offense and defense, Davis’ talent is there, and the problem has always been injuries.

Sources close to Davis said this offseason was his best workout ever. “All I can do is put it into action, I’m excited about the challenge and the future, I think we have a great group of players to do the job and now is the time to get into it.”

Hamm has warned the players in advance: If you can’t defend hard, you can’t play.New signing Beverley said he has started watching some footage of the Lakers’ games from last season to understand some defensive adjustments he can make. Davis said the team has embraced Hamm’s defensive philosophy and looks forward to coming together as soon as possible. The Lakers only ranked 21st in the league in defensive efficiency last season. Under Hamm’s coaching, can they become the league’s defensive powerhouse?Return to Sohu, see more