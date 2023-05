That was a hoot! The fighting organization I Am Fighter recognized its first champion at the tournament in Říčany after only eight seconds. Ukrainian heavyweight training in the Czech Republic Yevgeny Orlov shot down the Turk Bugrahan Karakas in a flash and boldly rejoiced at winning the title belt. Czech fighter Frederico Komuenha also presented an equally fast shift. The controversial defeat was forgotten for a change by David Hošek, whose hands “strangled” Miroslav Vack.

