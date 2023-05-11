Exteplica scorer in elite company with Ronaldo or Messi. A great feeling, especially in the derby, cheered Džeko

The Bosnian sharpshooter became the seventh player in history to score at least twenty goals in the millionaire competition after his thirtieth birthday. Before him, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Didier Drogba managed it.

The eighth minute was running and the Nerazzurri were taking a corner kick. Calhanoglu served the ball in front of the small goal exactly to the foot of Džeko, who was able to force his way through the defending Calabria and aimed the volley accurately with a patter.

Edin Džeko’s game by numbers vs. Milan: 70 minutes 100% take-ons completed 41 touches 8/10 duels won 5/6 aerial duels won 5 touches in opp. box 3 shots 2 shots on target 2 fouls won 1 goal The second-oldest player to score in a semi-final. 🍷#UCL pic.twitter.com/41rL9rYfUE — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 10, 2023

“Did you know that Džeko is still this good?” tweeted soccer expert Zdeněk Folprecht in appreciation.

As a reminder, the Sarajevo native was 37 years and 54 days old on the day of the match. He also became the second-oldest scorer in a Champions League semi-final after Ryan Giggs, who scored three months older in 2011. He can still get close to the icon of Manchester United, as Inter is close to the final thanks to the win over AC. For Džeko, it would be his first participation in the last match of the Champions League for the “eared” cup.

"It's a great feeling, especially when it's a derby. On paper, we played away, it's a great result for us," rejoiced Džeko after the match, for which it was his fourth strike in the Champions League this season, while he scored three times in the group stage against Pilsen. As his contract in Milan expires at the end of the season , was answering the question immediately after the game about whether he would extend "You have to ask the club," he replied to Amazon Prime Italia with a smile.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo, Reuters Edin Džeko and Nicolo Barella celebrate the goal

“The whole team was fired up for the game because it’s not every year you play a derby in the semi-finals of the Champions League. We were well prepared and everyone was very focused from the first to the last minute. In the end, we were rewarded for it,” said Džeko to UEFA.tv after the triumph. With his team-mates, he defeated his rival three times in three different competitions (league, cup and Champions League) this season, which happened for the first time in history.