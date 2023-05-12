Home » EXTRA HIT: The Czech Republic will play a small derby at the World Cup. Experts evaluate the chances of both teams
Sports

EXTRA HIT: The Czech Republic will play a small derby at the World Cup. Experts evaluate the chances of both teams

by admin

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere starts. The Czech hockey players enter the championship with a match against Slovakia on Friday. Finnish coach Kari Jalonen’s men will play their first match in Riga at 15:20, PRÍKLEP EXTRA starts fifty minutes earlier. In the Sport.cz studio, former hockey forward Richard Žemlička and Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr will analyze the duel in the role of experts. Jan Škvor and Robert Sára will report with news and interesting facts directly from the venue of the WC.

See also  Florence Hardouin seizes the prud'hommes

You may also like

Bundesliga: Silberberger faces a rare anniversary

DoValue sinks at MidCap

Le Mans, cars on track during Moto 3...

Fiorentina: Jovic and Terzic against Italian, controversy on...

Dragovic’s return is an “idea” for Austria

Italian Open: Cameron Norrie off to winning start...

Celtics still alive and Nuggets in the final...

Mexican swimmers have lost financial support, they earn...

Robert Williams III delivers for Celtics, Joe Mazzulla...

Schafzahl changes to women’s professional league PHF

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy