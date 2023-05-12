EXTRA HIT: The Czech Republic will play a small derby at the World Cup. Experts evaluate the chances of both teams

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere starts. The Czech hockey players enter the championship with a match against Slovakia on Friday. Finnish coach Kari Jalonen’s men will play their first match in Riga at 15:20, PRÍKLEP EXTRA starts fifty minutes earlier. In the Sport.cz studio, former hockey forward Richard Žemlička and Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr will analyze the duel in the role of experts. Jan Škvor and Robert Sára will report with news and interesting facts directly from the venue of the WC.

