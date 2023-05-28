EXTRA TIP: The battle for the title is coming. Experts assess Germany’s chances for historic gold

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere, has another episode on the program on Sunday. On the agenda is the battle for the gold in Finland, which will be fought from 19:20 by the representatives of Canada and Germany. The duel in the Sport.cz studio will be analyzed from 6:30 p.m. in the role of experts by former hockey forward and skills coach Radek Duda and Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr. Sport.cz also offers clips from all WC matches, as well as audio commentary.

