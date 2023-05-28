Home » EXTRA TIP: The battle for the title is coming. Experts assess Germany’s chances for historic gold
Sports

EXTRA TIP: The battle for the title is coming. Experts assess Germany’s chances for historic gold

by admin

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere, has another episode on the program on Sunday. On the agenda is the battle for the gold in Finland, which will be fought from 19:20 by the representatives of Canada and Germany. The duel in the Sport.cz studio will be analyzed from 6:30 p.m. in the role of experts by former hockey forward and skills coach Radek Duda and Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr. Sport.cz also offers clips from all WC matches, as well as audio commentary.

See also  Xinjiang official announcement: A Dijiang resigned as head coach, the club respects his personal wishes – yqqlm

You may also like

Bundesliga: LASK forces Austria to its knees

Oshimen makes 25, but then Bologna comeback Napoli...

French Open 2023 results: Eighth seed Maria Sakkari...

Injuries in football, how to prevent them and...

Heidenheim is promoted to the German Bundesliga

2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads,...

Classification of the Formula 1 World Championship of...

Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the...

Leone Nakarawa extends a season at Castres

Latvia wins bronze for the first time –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy