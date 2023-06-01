Extraleague record holder Hübl continues, he has agreed on another season in Chomutov

Hübl was linked with Litvínov for many years and sought to return to the club, where he ended up after the 2021/22 season, but in a managerial capacity. Therefore, he waited to make a decision on the further continuation of his playing career.

“I know that I won’t play hockey forever, that’s why I applied for the selection process for a sports manager in Litvínov, which is no secret. However, we agreed with Jirka Sochor (vice-chairman of the executive committee) that I would continue in Chomutov if I did not succeed in the selection process , so I will add one more season,” explained Hübl.

In the event that the transfer to the official career did not work out, he was clear that he would continue to play. “Already a year ago, we came with the idea that we wanted to help progress. It didn’t work out through Znojmo, but we all felt that there was strength in the team. Now we have added quality players, so there is definitely a chance to advance, which is still tempting to me. ” Hübl admitted.

He proved how valid he is on the ice with excellent performances. With 64 points in 44 games for 24 goals and 40 assists, he was the Pirates’ point leader in the regular season and the sixth most productive player in the third highest division and the seventh best scorer. He was the fifth most productive in the playoffs thanks to 19 points (8+11) in 12 games.