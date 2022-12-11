At 33, Giulia Rizzi reaches full fencing maturity and in Vancouver she wins, dominating, her first World Cup match in the Absolute category. Udinese’s was a triumphal ride, right from the elimination rounds.

The Friulian swordsman in the Fiamme Oro who has been living and training at the Cercle d’Escrime de Saint Gratien (Paris) for years had started Thursday with an elimination round with all victories and direct access to the main draw on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Friulian made her debut in the 64 round with a success in the last jab (15-14) with the Estonian Kuusk, then she kicked into high gear and never looked back.

The successes over the Swiss Brunner for 15-10, the Korean Kang for 15-6 and, in the assault that gave her the certainty of a medal, the French Mallo for 15-10 arrived in sequence.

The former student of Master Roberto Piraino at the ASU of Udine did not stop and continuing to grind fencing with absolute serenity and awareness, she first overcame the Hungarian Anna Kun 15-11 and then settled the athlete from Hong in the final Kong Man Wai Kong 15-9 in another one-sided match.

Giulia Rizzi will try to extend this state of grace to Sunday as well. You will stage the team test with Udinese engaged together with your teammates Federica Isola, Rossella Fiamingo and Mara Navarria.

Even for Mara, who recently found a home in Treviso for fencing on Saturday, there were positive sensations with a ninth place finish – defeated by Kong in the round of 16 – which tells of an athlete close to her best form. And be careful with this form Rizzzi is back in the running for a place in the epee team at the Paris 2024 Olympics.