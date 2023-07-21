extraordinary successes at the Golden Trail World Series

Suunto, the official timekeeper and technical sponsor of the Golden Trail World Series circuit, achieved great success during the recent 25th edition of the DoloMyths Run Skyrace, the third round of the championship. Suunto demonstrated its extraordinary ability to best support the athletes along the legendary 22 km course, including 10 km uphill with the highest point at 3,152 meters on Piz Boè, and 12 km down. The race saw the participation of 1,100 athletes from 26 nations, testifying to the international appeal that has been built over the years thanks to the extraordinary landscape that characterizes the event.

Suunto is particularly enthusiastic about the results achieved by its athletes, who have given their maximum effort in this iconic competition. First, we want to talk about the winner, Elhousine El Azzaoui, a Moroccan living in Switzerland, who after having achieved two podium finishes in previous editions, triumphed with the help of his Suunto. At the finish, El Azzaoui said: “After several attempts, I finally managed to get on the top step of the podium of this magnificent race, and it is a great satisfaction. I have been preparing for this challenge for two months, also testing parts of the course, and this time everything went well. In the Val Lasties area, I decided to give it my all, constantly checking my Suunto to monitor my downhill speed. I gained a decisive lead that allowed me to cross the finish line with my arms raised, greeted by a wonderful crowd who supported us all along the way.”

Another great result by Suunto Vertical was obtained by the Spanish Osa Ansa Malen, who finished in 4th place, just 3 minutes from the podium. For the young athlete, it was a race faced with great determination, putting her heart over the obstacles and crossing the finish line without hesitation. Malen said: “I am happy to have achieved this great result on such a demanding course. Thanks to Suunto Vertical, I was able to keep everything under control thanks to the accuracy and speed with which I could instantly read the map on the big screen. She helped me interpret the route with extraordinary ease!”

Suunto Italia is proud of the results achieved by Caterina Stenta, who finished in 19th place, and Mattia Bertoncini, who finished in 9th place. Both were extraordinary Italian interpreters of trail running in Canazei, obtaining excellent placements among the best athletes in the world. These results are the conclusion of months of grueling training, with the latter supported by the excellent performance offered by the new Suunto Vertical. Caterina Stenta said: “I have just completed this amazing DoloMyths Run, which has been very challenging for me. I struggled a lot uphill, but I never gave up even though the times weren’t the best. I checked my Suunto constantly, mostly for vertical speed. Downhill, on the other hand, I gathered courage and made up ground. I am delighted to have made it to the top 20.” Mattia Bertoncini commented: “During the race, I used my Suunto Vertical, which I had already used in other competitions. I constantly check the distance traveled and the altitude difference, but the most important feature of the Vertical are the maps, which helped me to follow the route without making mistakes. Taking a look every once in a while to check if you’re on the right track is crucial.”

Suunto Vertical comes with free, detailed offline outdoor maps. The new maps are based on the advanced navigation function of the Suunto application, which allows you to easily discover and create routes thanks to heatmaps, 3D maps and road surface layers. Syncing them with your watch is simple. Users now have offline maps available to consult wherever they are, offering greater security and confidence.

Suunto Vertical has a longer battery life than its competitors: 85 hours of continuous activity tracking with pinpoint location accuracy in the titanium solar variant, and 60 hours in the stainless steel variant. Tour mode, which ensures accurate tracking, offers 500 hours of continuous fitness tracking. In daily mode, Suunto Vertical lasts up to 60 days, and in the titanium solar variant, it can go up to 1 year without needing to be recharged.

Suunto Vertical can connect to five satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, QZSS) simultaneously and can receive signals from up to 32 individual satellites.

Suunto Vertical’s low carbon footprint has been calculated, verified and fully compensated using Verified Carbon Units. Over its entire service life, the titanium solar variant produces just 6.59 kg of CO2e, the equivalent of driving an internal combustion engine car 39 km.

The generously sized display allows you to easily read the metric data during the activity. Each sport mode has sport-specific data screens, and over 95 different sport modes are available.

