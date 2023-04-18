Extreme climbers Robert and Daniela Jasper

10
Hardly anyone has spent as much time on the north face of the Eiger as the German mountaineer Robert Jasper. He made many big tours with his wife Daniela. At first she thought she didn’t need such a partnership. How is it to deal with fear?
«The Knights of the Coconut» is a play by the English comedy group Monty Python. A king rides through the country without a horse, the servant imitates the clattering of his hooves with coconuts. Idiotic. Or English humor. Like ice climbing.
See also San Marco explodes with joy: music, the screams of children and the hug to the pink caravan in the land of snipers