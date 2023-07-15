Home » Extreme Wi-Fi 6 and Analytics solutions at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game
Extreme Wi-Fi 6 and Analytics solutions at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game

Extreme Wi-Fi 6 and Analytics solutions at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game

Extreme Networks was the official partner of Major League Baseball All-Star Week, which just concluded in Seattle. A total of more than 2,200 Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points offered baseball fans the opportunity to share their experience inside T-Mobile Park – home of the games – and Lumen Field – home of the sidelines.

The access points, in addition to connecting viewers’ mobile devices, many of which had the MLB All-Star Experience Pass app installed, connected thousands of Wi-Fi ventilation devices, IoT devices such as IPTV, and an LED over 900 m2 which allowed signage and digital menus to be updated in real time, and allowed cashless transactions on over 1,200 POS.

This complex Wi-Fi network was managed via ExtremeCloud IQ, to allow connectivity to be optimized depending on the activity going on in the two stadiums, and bandwidth demands from fans who needed to download the Experience Pass app or mobile tickets .

To help baseball fans less accustomed to the use of technologies, Extreme Networks has made available a team of experts – the Extreme Wi-Fi Coaches – during the All-Star Game, the All-Star Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game and the Home Run Derby.

Finally, ExtremeAnalytics has enabled league managers to collect and leverage real-time network intelligence to make better decisions about crowds in stadiums, such as redirecting streams based on the density of mobile devices connected to the network or repositioning the personnel based on current demands.

