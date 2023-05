The circle closed. Last year, during the lost cup final in Slovakia, a disappointed Tomáš Rosický left his place prematurely. After a year there, the sports director of football Sparta is now rejoicing in the championship title. Almost to the day exactly 17 years after he signed for Arsenal as a player. In the attached video, you can see how the new champions were training just before leaving Uherské Hradiště in the direction of Prague.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook