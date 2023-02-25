Exxon returns to the Chinese Super League to join the Chengdu naturalized national football team and can still play for the national football teamFly into the homes of ordinary people

Exxon (first from right) training with the team

The Exxon familiar to Chinese fans is back! In order to strengthen the offensive power of the striker, Chengdu Rongcheng Club thought of introducing the former Chinese Super League striker king “Ai Shen”, and this transfer is almost completed. On Thursday afternoon, the 34-year-old Exxon flew from Brazil to Chengdu Shuangliu Airport and was warmly welcomed by hundreds of Chengdu fans. Afterwards, he joined the Chengdu club and will participate in the team’s next complete winter training.

Statistics show that the Rongcheng team scored 49 goals in total last season. The number of goals is not only significantly behind the Wuhan Three Towns team (91 goals) and the runner-up Shandong Taishan team (87 goals), but also the sixth-ranked Henan team. Songshan Longmen team (60 goals), the seventh Beijing Guoan team (57 goals). Therefore, improving the offensive power has become one of the goals pursued by the Chengdu team in the new season.

It is also against this background that the club confirmed the introduction of Palacios to replace Saldanha who left the team. In addition, I also contacted Exxon, a naturalized international who had “killed the Quartet” in the Chinese Super League and the AFC Champions League.

After “breaking up” with his old club Guangzhou Football Club at the end of the previous year, Exxon joined the veteran Brazilian professional football club Gremio in April last year, and participated in the 2022 season of the Brazilian League with the team. In the end, the Gremio team returned to the Brazilian League with an impressive record, but Exxon chose to leave after the contract expired. Statistics show that Exxon has only scored 4 goals for Gremio in the past season, and only started 4 games. His state is significantly different from the “Ai Shen” who shocked the Chinese football 10 years ago. However, for Exxon’s personal technical ability and professional attitude, whether it is his past clubs, the National Football Team, or the Chengdu Rongcheng Club, he has fully affirmed.

If Exxon can return to the Super League and obtain a stable appearance rate, it will also be of practical significance to the national football team. This year, the national football team will go to the top 36 of the 2026 World Preliminaries and the 2023 Asian Cup. In the context of the lack of local high-quality talents, if Exxon can recover, he can still be recruited into the national team. On the one hand Help the team’s offense, and on the other hand, do some “passing and helping” for young players. Of course, whether Exon can continue to play on behalf of the national football team depends on whether he can compete for the main position in the club team by virtue of his strength. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)