Original title: Eye-catching debut in the playoffs!Cui Yongxi cut 20+4 and broke through the violent buckle technique to shock everyone

On April 9th, Beijing time, the first round of the 2022-2023 season CBA playoffs 12-in-8 series. The supernova Cui Yongxi of the Guangzhou team completed his career playoff debut. He played 42 minutes and made 7 of 15 shots in the game, including 2 of 7 three-pointers and 4 free throws. He scored 20 points and 4 rebounds. The breakthrough in the first quarter The violent buckle is even more shocking. With Cui Yongxi’s eye-catching performance, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team, which ranked 9th in the regular season, beat the Shandong men’s basketball team, which was ranked 8th in the regular season, 93 to 76 in an away game. In the series of 3 games and 2 wins, the big score was 1-0 Take the lead and get the match point first.

This season is Cui Yongxi’s debut season, and he was entrusted with important tasks by the Guangzhou team. Xiao Cui lived up to expectations. He played 39 games and averaged 30.2 minutes of playing time per game. He was able to score 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2 steals, and hit three-pointers. The rate reached 37.1%. After returning from the national team, he evolved again. In the third stage, he played consecutively and helped the team enter the playoffs with the 9th place in the regular season. With his outstanding offensive and defensive performance, Cui Yongxi was successfully selected as the best star player of the year in the CBA this season, and was also selected into the second team of domestic players in the regular season. 19-year-old Cui Yongxi is currently the hottest supernova in Chinese basketball!

This game is the first playoff game of Cui Yongxi’s career, and his performance has made everyone look forward to it. After the start of the game, Cui Yongxi was nervous at the start, missing all 4 shots, and only scored 2 points with free throws. At the end of the first quarter, Cui Yongxi regained his game state. He singled Jiao Hailong with the ball on the left wing. With a “three threats” feint, he swayed the defense away, dribbled the ball with his left hand and accelerated into the penalty area. Facing Jia Cheng’s assist defense block, he directly completed a one-handed Violent gliding buckle! The scoring in the first playoff sports game of his career was so explosive that the away Shandong fans couldn’t help but exclaim!

In the middle of the second quarter, Cui Yongxi made another appearance in rotation. On the defensive end, he faced Gao Shiyan, the core of the Shandong team’s backcourt, and defended toughly, constantly destroying the Shandong team’s offense. Back on the offensive end, Cui Yongxi also regained his shooting touch after the dunk. First, he made a fake shot and swayed the defense. 5 points in a row. In the first half of the game, Cui Yongxi scored a team-high 11 points, helping the Guangzhou team lead the away game by 7 points and enter the second half of the game.

In the second half of the game, Cui Yongxi was strictly guarded by the Shandong team. Both outside shots were interfered and failed to hit. At the end of the third quarter, the Shandong team narrowed the point difference. Cui Yongxi stepped forward. First, he played a low-back single on the right side and completed a difficult turn-back jumper against the defense. A player scores an overhead tip-in. Back on the defensive end, he used his terrifying wingspan to interfere with and destroy the Shandong team’s buzzer attack, helping the Guangzhou team enter the final quarter with a double-digit lead.

In the final quarter of the decisive game, Cui Yongxi got the ball from the right wing to meet the block, raised his hand and dropped it, and steadily hit a long-range three-pointer; then broke through the bottom line with the ball, and scored another 2 points for a low-handed layup. Going back to the defensive end, when Jiao Boqiao was injured and left the field, he helped the team protect the backcourt rebounds on the inside, and the single defense continuously restricted the outside line of the Shandong team, widening the point difference to 20 points and killing the suspense of the game early. In the end, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team beat the Shandong men’s basketball team 93 to 76 in the away game.

