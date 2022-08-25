F-Carvalho: Nothing beats Liverpool fans coming here to win trophies

Live it on August 25th. Before the game against Bournemouth, Fabio Carvalho accepted an interview with Liverpool’s official website. He talked about some of his current feelings. Fabio Carvalho says nothing compares to Liverpool fans.

About Liverpool fans

Fabio Carvalho: “When I first stepped into Anfield, I never saw anything like this, and I’m not just saying it because obviously I’m at Liverpool and it’s not something I’ve ever seen. It’s my own experience. The crowd, the stadium, the fans, now that I think about it, that’s crazy.”

“There’s nothing like the Liverpool fans because they’re supporting you through this. They’re actually our 12th man because they keep us going. Like the game against Crystal Palace, we played one less, they Let’s move on, we got a draw and if it had been a little longer, we might have won.”

About the spirit of the team

Fabio Carvalho: “Obviously, I’ve been here for a short time, but you can see that even from day one. Maybe it’s too old-fashioned to say we’re a big family, because Everyone says that, but it’s what it is. Everyone is so close to each other, I was embraced by everyone, and the way they welcomed me into the team was just amazing. I’m sure we’ll be able to show our unity on and off the pitch , which will give us better results.”

On getting back to playing with childhood teammate Elliott

Fabio Carvalho: “It’s great, we grew up together, we went to school together, we were together every day, we would go to training sessions together after school. From that time, until now, playing here, It all feels unreal, but we’re here to get some work done.”

“We play at a top club, we have top players, we are here to help the team win games, win trophies, that’s the most important thing.”

