– paris (France)

No sentence against Red Bull, Aston Martin and another team for alleged violation of the 2021 cost ceiling. Today the results of the audits of the auditors of the International Federation were expected, which however only released a note in which we refer to next 10 October the presentation of the data, noting that it will not provide other information to avoid speculation.

the note fia — This is the note from the Federation: "The FIA ​​informs that the conclusion of the analysis of the 2021 financial requests of the Formula 1 teams and the subsequent issue of the certificates of compliance with the financial regulation, will not be presented today Wednesday, October 5. The analysis of the financial requests it is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will end to allow for the release of the certificates on Monday, October 10. The Financial Regulation was unanimously approved by all the participants, who worked correctly and collaboratively with the administration of the FIA spending cap during this first year, under the Financial Regulation. As previously communicated, there has been significant and unfounded speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter and the FIA ​​reiterates that until it is finalized, it will not be provided Further information The FIA ​​also reiterates that any speculation regarding a disclosure the disclosure of sensitive information by FIA personnel is equally unfounded ".

all against the red bull — The story is known and concerns the news of an overrun by three teams, Red Bull, Aston Martin and a third, of the spending cost ceiling established by the new financial regulation for 2021. Red Bull strongly defended itself by specifying to have submitted a report absolutely in line with the directives, while Mercedes and Ferrari, which at Red Bull have contested the 2021 and 2022 titles, immediately asked for transparency and maximum severity in case of violation of the regulation. The range of possible sanctions against those who violate the financial regulation (also based on the extent of the spending overrun) varies from reductions of points in the standings, to financial penalties to fines that affect the development of future cars.