Confirmed the two Grand Prix in Italy, Imola and Monza, and also that of Monaco, with three races in the United States, in the calendar of the Formula 1 World Championship of 2023, approved today by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council. If all 24 events are confirmed, it will be the longest ever in the premier category of motoring, starting on March 5 from Bahrain (in Sakhir, where the pre-season tests will be held) and ending on November 26 in Abu Dhabi. . A ten-month ride that will put riders and teams to the test, with strong pressure on budgets given the rising costs of travel.

From the Middle East to Australia, from Asia to Europe, up to the Americas and back, the circus will always be on the move and, with the exception of the summer break between 30 July and 27 August, it will not give a respite. The busiest month will be July with a GP in each of the four weekends, but there will be three in April, May (with the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola on the 21st), September (on the 3rd there is the Italian GP, ​​with one week in advance of the traditional program), October and November, while only two in March and June. There will be a return of the Qatar GP (8 October) while the only novelty is the Las Vegas GP (18 November), scheduled at night and as the penultimate test before the Abu Dhabi Grand Final.

«The presence of 24 races in the 2023 championship calendar is further proof of the growth and fascination of this sport on a global scale – commented the president of the FIA, Mohammed Bin Sulayem -. The addition of new races and the maintenance of traditional events underlines the solid management of this sport by the FIA ​​». Bin Sulayem also wanted to underline that next year the concomitance “with the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans”, which had recently created several controversies, will be avoided.