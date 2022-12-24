Home Sports F1 2023 where McLaren can arrive according to team principal Andrea Stella
The new McLaren team principal rewarded in his city: “It will be an uphill battle for us but we will be competitive from the second half of the season. Red, Red Bull and Mercedes from another category”

Andrea Stella, a former Ferrari Umbrian engineer and freshly appointed McLaren F1 team principal for 2023, was awarded in “his” Orvieto (Terni) for sporting merit. The 51-year-old then spoke about the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

“The teams to beat again in the next F1 season are Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes, who are currently competing in a different category than ours,” said the McLaren number one. Responding to some questions, Stella said he “expected a very strong reaction” from Mercedes, “even if I know – he underlined – that Ferrari are very happy with the new car and therefore they will certainly have a competitive start”.

“For us in McLaren – he added – I still expect a difficult start, but I’m optimistic for the second part of the season. The most important goal is to make a fast car. In this sense it is essential to define the goals in a simple way , perhaps arriving there with solutions that can also be very complex”. “We need to recover a second, a second and a half on the others”, explained Stella speaking of times, however highlighting that “also the others will continue to grow and therefore we are called to grow even faster”. “We – concluded Stella – must in any case remain realistic, aware that we have structural limitations, but we have a team in financial health and this will allow us to work to try and get closer to the top teams”.

