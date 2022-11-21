F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen easily wins Vettel’s curtain call to gain points 2022-11-21 10:10:00.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The final race of the 2022 season Formula One (F1) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix started on the 20th. Red Bull driver Verstappen easily won the championship from pole position, and Ferrari driver Leclerc withstood the challenge of another Red Bull driver Perez The offense won the runner-up and secured the second place in the annual driver points.

Since Verstappen has defended the world champion four races ahead of schedule, and set a record of 14 wins and 416 points in a single season, the biggest suspense in this race is who can win the match between Leclerc and Perez, who had the same 290 points before the game? Finishing second for Driver of the Year and what Aston Martin’s Vettel will do in his final race.

In the race, two Red Bull drivers started from the front row, and the positions of the top ten drivers did not change much. On the 16th lap, Perez, who is in the leading group, made the first pit stop to change tires. After 6 laps, Leclerc also pitted to change hard tires.

On lap 34, Perez pitted for the second time, while Leclerc chose to stay on the track to implement a one-stop strategy, and his ranking rose to second place. In the ensuing race, Perez kept chasing Leclerc, but was never able to enter the overtaking distance.

In the end, Verstappen led the way and easily won his 15th championship of the season, which was also his three consecutive championships in Abu Dhabi. Leclerc won the runner-up and Perez third. Vettel finished 10th in the 299th and final grand prix of his career, collecting points. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu finished 12th.