F1 Academy: All Formula 1 teams to have one driver in all-female academy series

Great Britain’s Abbi Pulling during F1 Academy Testing at Circuit Paul Ricard in France

All 10 Formula 1 teams will have one chosen driver in the all-female F1 Academy from next year.

Each team will also have their livery on a car in the junior series for up-and-coming female racers.

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff called it a “landmark moment” for females in motorsport.

The Academy is in its inaugural season in 2023; from next year, its races will be hosted on the support bill at a number of grands prix worldwide.

This year, only the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October is hosting an F1 Academy race.

The series has five teams each running three cars, making up a 15-driver grid. With 10 of those competitors now to be nominated by Formula 1 teams next year, F1 said in a statement that the remaining five drivers would be “supported by other partners”, to be revealed in due course.

Wolff, a former Williams F1 test driver who competed in the DTM German touring car championship for seven years, said: “This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

“As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term.”

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams.

“Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

