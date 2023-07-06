F1 Announces 2024 Schedule with Chinese Grand Prix Revival

F1 Officially Announces 2024 Schedule, Chinese Grand Prix Returns

Shanghai, China – Formula One (F1) has officially unveiled the calendar for the 2024 season, confirming that the Chinese Grand Prix will be making a highly anticipated return. The race will take place from April 19 to 21 at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit.

The announcement comes as 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. The last edition of the race was held in 2019, and fans across China are eagerly awaiting its return to the country’s racing calendar.

Next year’s season will showcase a total of 24 Grand Prix races, making it the longest season in the history of F1. The extended schedule is a testament to the growing popularity of the sport and the global demand for more thrilling races.

The 2024 F1 season will kick off with the first Grand Prix in Bahrain before heading to various locations across the globe, including the newly added Chinese Grand Prix. The Shanghai International Circuit has become renowned for its challenging layout and electrifying atmosphere, attracting both drivers and spectators from around the world.

The return of the Chinese Grand Prix signifies F1’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Asia, where the sport has gained a massive following in recent years. The race not only brings economic benefits to the host country but also provides an opportunity for local racing fans to witness the excitement and spectacle of F1 firsthand.

Fans can expect an action-packed season filled with fierce competition and adrenaline-pumping moments as some of the world‘s finest drivers battle it out for the prestigious F1 championship. The 2024 season promises to deliver unforgettable races and unforgettable memories for both drivers and fans alike.

As the official announcement of the 2024 F1 schedule is made, racing enthusiasts and fans of the sport can mark their calendars and start making plans to witness the thrill and excitement of the Chinese Grand Prix in person. The return of the race is sure to be a major highlight in the upcoming F1 season, as it renews the connection between Chinese motorsport enthusiasts and the pinnacle of racing performance.

With the anticipation building up, F1 is set to captivate audiences around the globe once again with its exhilarating races, global appeal, and unmatched passion for motorsports. The countdown to the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix and an unforgettable F1 season has officially begun.

[Responsible editor: Jia Zilai]

