F1, Australian GP: TV times – When and where to watch qualifying and the race (Sky, Now and TV8)

The Formula 1 in Australia for the third round of the season, after the two races in the Arabian Peninsula: the GPs of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia sanctioned the superiority of the Red Bull and the crisis of Ferrari. One win each for Max Verstappen e Sergio Perez, with the Dutch world champion aiming to confirm his lead in the World Championship. on the circuit ofAlbert Park in Melbourne Charles Leclerc holds the lap record: a year ago the Monegasque won with the Reds, now he would probably sign for a podium.

To follow the F1 weekend, Italian enthusiasts must set the alarm clock for dawn, due to the time difference with Australia. As always, qualifying and the race will be broadcast live are Sky e in streaming su Now: the reference channel is Sky Sport Formula 1. In the afternoon of Saturday and Sunday instead the deferred clear up TV8.

The weekend programme
Saturday 1st April
Qualifying: 7 am (live on Sky and Now)
Qualifications delayed: 2 pm (TV8)

Sunday 2nd April
Race: 7 am (live Sky and Now)
Race delayed: 3 pm (TV8)

