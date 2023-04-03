original title:F1 Australian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins the championship, Zhou Guanyu scores first points in the new season

The Formula One (F1) Australian Grand Prix will be held at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on the 2nd. Red Bull Racing Verstappen won the championship from pole position, Mercedes Racing Hamilton finished second, and Aston Martin Racing Alonso ranked third. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu finished ninth and scored his first points of the season.

The main race of this station can be described as “twists and turns”. There were three re-starts in the whole process, and only 12 drivers finished the race in the end. After the race, Zhou Guanyu told reporters that he had never experienced three restarts in a race before. “I feel that this race is still relatively chaotic. I have a good grasp of all aspects of the start, and I have made great progress compared to before, so I am more confident in this aspect. I am quite happy to successfully get the first points of the season in this race. “

After the start of the field, Leclerc of the Ferrari team collided with Stoll of the Aston Martin team and retired early. A few laps later, Albon of the Williams team lost control and crashed, triggering a red flag. Drivers make their first restart after the track is cleared. Subsequently, the Mercedes team Russell had no choice but to retire due to a fire in the rear of the vehicle.

A few laps before the end of the race, the Haas Magnussen car rubbed against the wall and the right rear tire came off, triggering a red flag again. A safety car was dispatched to clear the scene, and the drivers entered the grid to start again. Several cars were involved in accidents at the end of the race, both drivers of the Alpine team were eliminated, and the red flag appeared for the third time.

There are only 12 drivers left on the field waiting to complete the rest of the race. Verstappen finally took the lead in crossing the line in 2 hours, 32 minutes, 38 seconds and 371 seconds, and won his second championship this season. Hamilton ranked second with a difference of 0.179 seconds, and Alonso was third. (Reporter Wang Qi)