F1, Austrian GP: Mara Sangiorgio’s comment on the eve of the Spielberg weekend

The reigning world champion is also favorite for Red Bull's home race, with teammate Perez in trouble and who doesn't seem able to keep up with him. The opponents are hoping for a big shot, but they always appear a little too far away. And Ferrari will do its best, also thanks to the new updates.

Opponents wanted. The billboards are obviously not there but it is as if they were posted everywhere, in everyone’s heads, al Red Bull Ring and not only. Home hospitality included, considering that Checo Perez he got a little lost and is struggling to keep up with his teammate’s wild pace Max Verstappen. After the mistake in Montecarlo, where he had the arithmetic chance of fighting for the top of the standings, the Mexican has never been the same, gripped by problems on the track but perhaps also disturbed by not being able to stay there with the incredible Max. Now even his physique is playing tricks on him, so much so that he is forced to stay in a hotel in Austria on Thursday dedicated to the media to be back in top form when it matters most.

Con Perez desperately searching for himself, many here will try to stay there with the two-time World Champion and maybe try to beat him, in the first race at Red Bull without Dietrich Mateschitz, the patron who passed away last October, for whom Verstappen wants run and win. On a weekend that is even a bit annoying due to its Dutch organization and format. In fact, the Sprint is back, for the second time this year. The only 60 minutes of the only free practice sessions on Friday will therefore be invaluable for finding the right setup and confidence with the track and car, because then we’re already getting serious with qualifying which will determine the grid for Sunday’s race. Saturday is history in itself now. In Ferrari they landed here wanting to keep a low profile. It seems that something is really changing, in the approach but also on the single-seater and on the track in terms of performance.

The race in Canada was an example of this even if the podium was still missing. In the meantime, he has certainly pushed himself on the accelerator to bring innovations to this track as well. Already during the Fiorano filming day of the past few days she has seen a‘new wing combined with a new bottom and even more tapered bellies. They will also be used in Austria and having them already put in the car will certainly give it an extra help. Even from the words of both Ferraristi it is clear that there is still the awareness of being a few steps behind Red Bull especially on Sundays, but that the road taken is the right one. So even on this track, which is totally different from Canada, it will be an exam for the Ferrari. But there are statistics and numbers to revive, given that it was Charles Leclerc who scored the last Ferrari victory right here a year ago. And with two qualifiers in the bag, the Monegasque wants to try to make the most of them as he has already been able to do in Baku, during the first weekend with the Sprint format of the season. Loads are also Alonso and Hamilton, all attacking the Red Bull power.

