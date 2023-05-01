F1, Azerbaijan GP: TV times – When and where to see qualifying and the race (Sky, Now and TV8 )

Almost a month after the last round in Australia, Formula 1 is back with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. All on the hunt for Max Verstappenworld leader and triumphant in the last outing a Melbourne e in Bahrain. The German is +15 on the other Red Bull, that of Sergio Perez. Excellent year so far for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso: the Spaniard is back from 3 podiums in a row in the first 3 rounds of the world championship and wants to repeat himself a Baku.

Hopes of rebirth for the Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz: the Spaniard comes from the accident with Alonso in Australia, which cost him a 5 second penalty, moving from fourth position to twelfth. Instead, the Monegasque, tenth in the standings with 6 points, wants to make up for the defeat in Melbourne, where he ended up on the gravel at the third corner of the first lap. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamiltonsecond in Australia.

The weekend programme

Saturday 29 April (Sky and Now live)

Sprint qualifications: 10.30 am

Gara Sprint F1: ore 15.30

Saturday 29 April (TV8 delayed)

Sprint qualifications: 5pm

Gara Sprint F1: ore 18.45

Sunday 30 April (Sky and Now live)

Sunday 30 April (TV8 delayed)