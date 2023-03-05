Original title: F1 Bahrain station – Verstappen won the first stroke of the season Zhou Guanyu ranked 13th in qualifying

In the early morning of March 5, Beijing time, the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening match of the 2023 F1 season, ended the qualifying competition at the Sakhir Circuit. Red Bull Racing successfully took the top two. Verstappen played steadily and won the first pole position of the new season with 1:29.708. Perez ranked second 0.138 seconds behind. Ferrari team Leclerc and Sainz ranked second Three or four, veteran Alonso occupies the fifth. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu ranked 13th and stopped in Q2.

After waiting for nearly three and a half months, the 2023 F1 Grand Prix kicked off the new season at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain. This season’s F1 record-breaking 23 grand prix events are arranged, which is the season with the most events and the longest time in the history of this sport. However, there is still no Chinese Grand Prix. in 2019. The new season has a new atmosphere, and there are changes in the rules, competition system, and finances. This weekend is the 20th time that Bahrain has hosted the F1 Grand Prix, and it is also the fifth time that the season opener will be held at the Sakhir Circuit.

Judging from the performance of the three free practice sessions, Red Bull Racing performed well in high-speed corners and low-speed corners, while Spanish veteran Alonso, who drove the AMR23, performed strongly in braking and medium-speed corners. The local weather today is fine and fine, with a 0% chance of rain. At the start of the race, the temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius, the track temperature was 29.4 degrees, the humidity was 17%, and the wind was northerly, with a wind speed of 1.2 m/s. As the game progresses, the temperature will continue to drop.

Qualifying session one: Ferrari’s debris triggers red flag

Q1 started at 18:00 local time, and all the lights on the track had been turned on. Shortly after the start of the race, debris from Leclerc’s car fell on the turn 1 area and triggered a red flag. At this time, there were still 13 minutes and 23 seconds before the stop watch. At that time, only three drivers, Yuki Kakuda, Sainz and De Vries, completed the effective timing lap. The game resumes after a period of interruption.

Sargent scored the same result as Norris on the closing line at the last moment. According to the rules, in the case of the same result, the driver who made the result last was ranked at the back. Drivers who were finally eliminated in Q1: Sargent, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri, De Vries. Sainz, Russell and Leclerc occupied the top three positions, and Zhou Guanyu passed the test with the 14th place.

Qualifying in the second quarter: Zhou Guanyu ranked 13th and was eliminated

Shortly after the start of Q2, Albon understeered into the buffer zone. Stoll missed the temporary weighing at the entrance of the maintenance area, and could only rely on the team staff to help push the car back for weighing. Red Bull two generals Verstappen and Perez stayed in the garage waiting for the start of Q3 after running out of safety.

At the last moment, the drivers made their last efforts to avoid being eliminated. Leclerc, who was once squeezed into the elimination zone, ran 1:30.282 in the last speeding lap and rushed to the first place. Verstappen and Russell ranked second and third respectively. Norris, Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Kakuda Yuyi and Albon were eliminated, and Zhou Guanyu, who ranked 13th, was only 0.03 seconds slower than his teammate Bottas.

After Q2 ended, McLaren withdrew from qualifying. Zach Brown said their current challenge is traction. As such, the team is still working on the rear of the car, which will be a major focus for McLaren.

Qualifying in the third quarter: Red Bull takes the former two-dimensional Stappan to win the pole position

When the critical Q3 started, the temperature had dropped to 23 degrees Celsius, the track temperature dropped to 27 degrees, and the humidity rose to 31%. Verstappen scored 1:29.897 in the first speeding lap to occupy the first place. Leclerc was in second place 0.103 seconds behind, and got out of the car in qualifying with more than 2 minutes left before the stop watch Call it a day. Later, Leclerc explained: “There is no problem with the car, just to save a set of soft tires for tomorrow’s race.”

In the final stage, Red Bull both scored good results again. Verstappen locked the first pole position of the new season with 1:29.708, which is also the 21st pole position of his personal F1 career. Perez was second 0.138 seconds behind, with Leclerc third. The drivers ranked fourth to ten are: Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Stoll, Ocon and Hulkenberg, of which Hulkenberg has no lap results.

After the race, Verstappen said: “These new changes made the car a little slower, but we still drove faster, which is a great thing. After the difficulties in practice, I Really surprised to be on pole. Normally we have the better car, so we’ll see on Sunday.”

The main race of the Bahrain Grand Prix will officially start at 23:00 Beijing time on March 5. (Tauranga)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: