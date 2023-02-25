Home Sports F1: Bahrain test, Zhou fastest on day 2 – F1
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – Zhou with his Alfa Romeo is the fastest on the second day of the official formula one tests underway on the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. Second fastest time for reigning champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull), third Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), while the Ferraris ended the day with the sixth fastest time for Carlos Sainz and eighth for Charles Leclerc. (HANDLE).

